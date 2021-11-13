Review: The Best Markers For Adult Coloring Books In 2021

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Adult coloring books have been the key to my happiness for years. It’s a simple activity that offers a sense of nostalgia in addition to mood and mental health benefits. I whip them out whenever I’m feeling stressed, anxious, or overthinking my life’s minute details and the results are nearly instantaneous.

What makes adult coloring books even more appealing is the massive variety in designs and themes. You can find one based on your favorite Disney movies or televisions shows, ones with funny or motivational quotes, or completely abstract designs with such intricate details it will take months to complete. Personally, I like to keep a variety on hand so that I have options to choose from when I’m feeling creative.

Design isn’t the only thing you’ll want to consider though. When coloring with markers, you should also consider paper texture and thickness. When the paper has a rougher texture, it tends to absorb more and dry out your markers faster. The same goes for thin paper, which is also more likely to allow the ink to bleed through. For these reasons, markers work best on thick, smooth paper.

Check out the different marker options below and find the set that will work best for your artistic goals.

Best Dual Tip Markers

Dual tip markers offer two sizes, allowing you to color in larger surface areas as well as small details. The Tanmit Dual Tip Brush Marker Pens are some of the best markers for adult coloring books as they offer both versatility and a wide variety of colors.

Its watercolor tip is made of a flexible nylon fiber brush which can create a variety of line widths depending on the amount of pressure applied. If you press too hard while using this tip, it may cause uneven brushstrokes and bleed. If this happens, try easing up on the pressure.

Perfect Use For:

Detailed coloring or illustrating

Creating watercolor-like art

Tip type: Extra fine bullet tip (0.04 mm) | Watercolor tip (1.0 to 6.0 mm)

Pros:

Affordable option

Dual tips create versatility

36 color options

Can create paintbrush-like strokes

Flexible tip can draw a variety of line widths

Non-toxic

Odorless

Safe for kids

Cons:

Can bleed through thin paper

Some brush tips are too soft and create an inconsistent flow

Best Alcohol Markers

Alcohol-based markers are in high demand these days as they blend easier, unlike water-based markers, which can leave behind streaks. Ohuhu Dual Tips Permanent Art Markers are considered the best alcohol-based markers for adult coloring books. Like the Tanmit markers, these Ohuhu markers are also dual-tipped, allowing for more variety in lines.

Amateur painters will love this set of markers, as it allows users to blend their colors while trying their hand at using adult coloring books. Combined with its fast-drying capabilities, these markers will have your work looking like it was done by a professional!

Perfect Use For:

Detailed coloring or illustrating

Caligraphy

Fine art requiring blended colors

Tip type: Fine watercolor tip (1.0 – 5 mm) | Medium chisel tip (1.0 – 5 mm)

Pros:

Affordable

Fast drying

No smudging

Color blending capabilities

Watercolor-like strokes

Versatile marker tips

Wide variety of colors

Replacement tips available

Comfortable grip

Cons:

Some caps don’t match the pigment color exactly

Color may be runny if too much pressure is used

Best Watercolor Markers

Arteza’s Real Brush Pens versatile tip and blending capabilities make them one of the best markers for adult coloring. They have a tapered nylon fiber brush tip enabling the user to create thin and thick lines with added pressure. The water-based ink forms watercolor-like brushstrokes when dipped in water but delivers strong fine lines when dry.

Watercolor markers aren’t always the easiest to use and require some practice. If you’re not interested in watching some online tutorials, then these may not be the best option for you.

Perfect Use For:

Coloring and illustrating

Hand lettering

Fine art

Tip type: Extra fine watercolor tip (0.05 mm)

Pros:

Affordable

Versatile line opacity by adding water

Shading and blending capabilities

Flexible tip allows different stroke types

Cons:

May be difficult for beginners

Best Non-Bleed Markers

Mr. Pen Bible Markers are the best for coloring in a book made with thin paper. These markers don’t smudge or bleed, allowing you to work on both sides of the page. They also have a twist-up design, giving you more ink to work with.

Since these markers are made of a gel material, you can sharpen them to a point for fine detailing. Mr. Pen Bible Markers are the best non-bleed markers but may not be the best overall option.

Perfect Use For:

Coloring or illustrating on thin paper

Bible notes or journaling

Highlighting

Tip type: Medium bullet tip

Pros:

Affordable

Vibrant colors

No smudging or bleeding

Can sharpen the tip

Cons:

Function more like crayons

Dry out quickly

Few colors available

Best Gel Markers

While not technically markers, Aen Art Gel Pens work great on adult coloring books, especially if a design has a lot of small details. The vibrant colors will make any artwork pop, and the included glitter pens will give your work some extra flare.

If you have an adult coloring book with thin pages and you’re afraid markers will bleed through, these are your best option. Aen Art Gel Pens offer more depth than colored pencils while also not ruining any other pages.

Perfect Use For:

Detailed coloring or illustrating

Writing

Scrapbooking

Tip type: Extra fine bullet tip (0.8 mm – 1.0 mm)

Pros:

Affordable

Wide variety of vibrant colors

Smooth lines

Acid-free

Non-toxic ink

Won’t smear or fade

Safe for kids

Cons:

Run out of ink quickly

Coloring large areas may look streaky

Can’t blend colors

Different Things To Consider

In general, the finer the marker tip, the better it will be for detailed coloring. With so many options regarding the size and shape of the tip, choosing the best markers for adult coloring may not be as simple as picking up a box of Crayolas at the supermarket.

The Tip Size

(Denis Pepin/Shutterstock.com)

Extra Fine Tip: These markers have the smallest tips, generally between 0.3 mm and 0.5 mm. They work best when used for highly detailed coloring, sketching, or writing. Fine tip markers are the next size up, offering a slightly larger tip and are between 0.5 mm and 0.09 mm.

Medium Point: These are the most common size and start at 1.0 mm. They’re still small enough to tackle details but are large enough that coloring more area is still manageable. If you’re just starting and are looking for a one-size-fits-all option, the medium point markers are your best bet.

Broad Point: Broad point markers are likely what you think of when you think back to coloring as a kid. They’re ideal for labeling moving boxes or creating signs for your garage sale and may be too big for adult coloring books.

The Different Tip Shapes

Bullet Tip: These tip shapes are the most common, as they offer the best of both worlds. As its name implies, the tip is shaped like a bullet and can color large areas or add small details.

Chisel Tip: Chisel tip markers have both a wide, flat side and a point. While they also enable you to color in large areas and small details, these work best for writing calligraphy.

Brush Tip: These are probably the most versatile markers because the thickness of the line created depends on how hard you press down when using them. For this reason, brush tip markers are considered one of the best for adult coloring books.

Watercolor: These markers have a paintbrush-shaped tip and create an effect similar to watercolor paints. Like watercolor paints, these markers sometimes need to be dipped in water before being used. They’re one of the best markers for adult coloring if that’s the aesthetic you’re going for.