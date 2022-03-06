Leah Remini Stuns In All Black Lingerie, Here’s Where To Get The Look

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

In between exposing Scientology and starring in re-runs of King of the Hill, Leah Remini appears to be living her best life. The outspoken actress, producer, and advocate has no problem letting fans get glimpses of her life through her active Instagram feed.

She recently shared a particularly sultry photo set featuring Dita Von Teese lingerie. The 51-year-old mother of one looked fabulous, complete with full-face makeup and a nearby glass of white wine.

Frankly, we too would like to sashay around our homes like multimillionaires. But luckily, you don’t need a millionaire’s budget to rock the same look as Remini.

The second photo in Remini’s set features the Madame X Underwire Bra in Cheetah. This cutout underwire bra has a vintage vibe with modern construction for drama and comfort. Channel stitching provides support, while the stretch lace offers breathing room.

The Madame X is Dita Von Teese’s signature bra, and it’s easy to see why. The cage straps and signature gate back make this bra as sexy as it is unique. Nordstrom also offers the Madame X in cream, black, and magenta.

(Dita Von Teese)

In Remini’s first photo, it appears she’s wearing the same Madame X Underwire under a satin-finish bralette. However, the Dita Von Teese line offers a couple of dupe-worthy options. The first is the Madame X Wireless Bra in black.

Like the Madame X Underwire, its wireless counterpart has risquè cage straps with flirty bow details. It also features a keyhole cutout and stretchy lace lining. Thanks to its wireless cups and lower-set backline, the Madame X Wireless bra is the best of both vampy and comfy worlds.

(Dita Von Teese)

Another option is the Madame X Longline, which features underwire cups and a few extra inches below the bust. The additional fabric smoothes and shapes the waist while offering extra support. Of course, this bra also has the Madame X signature cross straps.

Now all you need is a glass of wine and a sensual pout. Sure, Remini might have had a team of makeup and photography pros for her shoot. But a self-timer (or put-to-use partner) should do the trick just fine.

(Dita Von Teese)

