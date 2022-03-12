Jewelry, Decor, And More: Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Women-Owned Etsy Shops

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There are lots of ways to celebrate Women’s History Month this March. Learning about our trailblazing foremothers and fighting for gender equality are two options. Or, you can celebrate locally by gathering with and uplifting the women in your community.

Another excellent way to celebrate, empower, and support your fellow sister? Shopping women-owned businesses on Etsy. Not only do you get to celebrate from the comfort of your home, but you also get to enjoy new, unique, handcrafted items.

From jewelry to home goods to clothing, there is no shortage of fantastic women-owned businesses to browse on Etsy. Here are some of our all-time favorites:

Jewelry

(The Silver Lunar/Etsy)

Featured products, left to right, clockwise:

As a lover of all statement earrings, I’ve frequented The Silver Lunar several times now. Their wide selection of earrings caters to every taste, from small and minimalistic to large and dramatic. The Silver Lunar also uses lightweight material so that you can wear their boldest, biggest earrings all day long. The shipping is fast, and the products are just as pictured.

Featured products, left to right:

Siorosilver combines delicate jewelry work with unique imagery like evil eyes, celestial icons, and more. This shop features gold, silver, and colorful options to provide your new, everyday go-to necklace. Unsurprisingly, this shop has gained a five-star rating due to its high-quality products, fast shipping, and great customer service.

Featured products, left to right, clockwise:

For those with body modifications, PamelasThisNThat offers a vast collection of body jewelry. Her shop includes naval, nose, nipple, brow, and lip jewelry. She also features unique gemstones and materials that are harder to find at local body mod shops. Not quite ready to commit to a piercing? PamelasThisNThat offers fake jewelry, too.

Featured products, left to right:

One of my favorite places to shop for bracelets is MissyJewelryCo. The dainty gold bands look feather-light on your wrist, but their sturdy construction makes for comfortable, durable wear. This shop has a little bit of everything, from timeless herringbone chain bracelets to funky serpent pieces.

Clothing & Shoes

Featured products, left to right:

Warm weather season is fast approaching—is your closet ready? Swap your wools and tweeds for breathable, breezy linen. AnnLifeCrafts has a wide selection of casual linen wear, from picnic-perfect overalls to a casual dress ideal for a long, warm day of running errands. All of her pieces are handcrafted and unique.

Featured products, left to right:

Speaking of warm weather, don’t you think it’s time to retire those old Walmart sandals you’ve been wearing for the past five years? Madammeshushu is an artisan shoemaker from Greece with an extensive collection of strappy sandals, mules, and flats. Each pair is handcrafted, so inventory stays relatively low. But if you can snag yourself a pair, they are sure to be your new favorite summer shoe.

Featured product:

I can’t sing JunieMoonVintage’s praises enough. This one-woman business based out of Pennsylvania boasts one of the finest curated vintage selections I’ve ever seen. Indeed, she manages to find the most jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind pieces you’d never find anywhere else. From bell bottoms to shift dresses to caftans to disco bodysuits, each new JunieMoonVintage drop never ceases to amaze.

Featured products, left to right, clockwise:

Lindseylovedesigns is an Idaho-based printed tee shop with an endless array of graphic tee options. The shop features collections for every holiday, mothers and grandmothers, religious and secular designs, and more. Moreover, you can buy tees for the whole family with their extensive line of infant and child clothing options.

Home Goods

Featured products:

Can anyone ever really have enough candles? They make functional home decor, great gifts, and are one of my all-time favorite impulse buys. No shop can satiate a candle craving quite like 3SistersCandleCo. Their hand-poured soy candles come in a wide variety of scents, from Coffee House to Almond Biscotti to White Birch.

Featured products, left to right:

If you’re going to get cozy with a candle, then you might as well throw a chunky knit blanket into the mix. Can’t seem to find the time to crochet or knit an entire blanket? Neither can I. That’s why I turn to MyLuluLoves for all of my knitted needs. Her blankets are warm, vibrant, and just the right amount of anxiety-relieving-heavy: perfection.

Featured products, left to right:

Whether you’re looking for new accent pieces for your home or trying to find the perfect gift, JenniferCraftCorner has got you covered. A SAHM of two runs this one-woman shop. Yet somehow, she manages to quickly ship out made-to-order items that many reviewers claim look even better than the pictures.

Featured products, left to right, clockwise:

Some women are crazy cat ladies; others are crazy plant ladies. As much as I would like to be both, my gardening thumb is far more black than green. If you’re like me, succulents are a reasonably hard-to-kill option that can let you live out your Plant Lady dreams with minimal effort. QueenofSucculents also offers unique succulent arrangements for a touch of natural decor.

Home Decor

Featured product:

Minimalist prints are a great way to add something new to a room without redecorating the entire space. The neutral color palettes and subtle imagery effortlessly meld into new spaces. Artist Kristen Boydstun sells a wide variety of minimalist prints in her shop, from wildflowers to beach imagery to kids’ art.

Featured product:

Alternatively, you can skip the minimalist trend and make a statement with a big, bold, handcrafted light fixture. Pani Jurek is a Polish glass artist who sells various pieces on Etsy as she creates them. She currently has two botanical test tube chandeliers for sale that are unlike anything else in your home (in the best way possible).

Featured product:

MakeliftStudio’s distinct copper artwork provides whimsy to stately gardens and modest flower patches alike. Because of copper’s durability, you don’t have to worry about your new decor succumbing to the elements within the year. Moreover, these copper flowers act as sun reflectors to give shadowy gardens a much-needed sunlight boost.

Featured products, left to right, clockwise:

At the risk of sounding like the Evil Queen from Snow White, mirrors are one of my favorite home decor pieces. They create the feeling of more space, add an interesting texture to a gallery wall, and yeah—they’re great for last-minute hair and teeth checks; what can I say? KimistyDesigns’ abstract mirrors are works of art themselves, from ultra-modern air planters to retro, midcentury sunbursts.

