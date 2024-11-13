actor-song-jae-rim-dies-by-suicide-at-39

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from an apparent suicide. He was 39 years old.

According to The Korean Herald, Jae Rim was discovered inside his Seoul residence by a friend with whom he planned to have lunch. The Seoul Seongdong Police Station confirmed to CNN that there was no evidence of foul play.

Naver reported a suicide note was left.

“Our initial investigation so far, has revealed no signs of criminal activity,” the authorities explained. “Since the family did not want an autopsy, we will proceed with transferring the deceased to his family’s custody.” Police added that they will investigate the cause of the death following standard procedures.”

Song Jae Rim began acting in the mid-2000s and starred in the 2009 film Actresses. His fame rose when he appeared as a royal guard in 20 episodes of the 2012 drama series Moon Embracing the Sun. He also appeared on the reality TV show We Got Married.

Other TV shows he appeared in were Cool Guys, Hot Ramen, Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks, and Queen Woo. He also appeared in the TV series My Military Valentine, which premiered this past summer.

His most recent appearance was in the musical La Rose De Versailles, which ended its performance run last month.

Although he hadn’t updated his Instagram since earlier this year, Song Jae Rim recently updated his profile message to read, “A long journey begins.”

The late actor’s funeral will be held at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Funeral Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Fans Take to Instagram to Pay Tribute to South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim

Following the news that Song Jae Rim had passed away, fellow South Korean actor and friend of Sang Jae Rim, Park Ho-san, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor.

“This is mad… Jae-lim… you were such a cheerful guy… I can’t believe this. I’m so sorry for not contacting you or caring for you enough,” he wrote in a post, which featured a photo of him and Jae Rim at a bar.

Fans also wrote special messages to Song Jae Rim in the post’s comment section.

“Keeping you & those around you in my heart during this difficult, sad time,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Rest in love, good guy. Hosan ssi please take your time to mourn. Kindly take care yourself and remember that we are here to cheers for you!”

Actor Hong Seok-cheon also wrote in a separate Instagram post, “I’m sad that I can’t see your wonderful smile again. “This situation is devastating where I can’t take care of them better and I have to let them go without greeting them ……. Sorry and again sorry………. Rest in peace.”



