actor-from-acclaimed-movies-sentenced-to-jail-after-11-previous-convictions

A popular actor, set to star as the villain in Warner Bros’ 2026 blockbuster Supergirl, has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, known for his roles in the acclaimed 2012 film Rust and Bone and Hollywood movies like The Old Guard and The Drop, is headed to prison for driving offenses, according to Belgian news outlet VRT.

The 47-year-old actor was sentenced in absentia after failing to appear in a Belgian court. The ruling was related to two incidents in 2024 where he rode a motorbike without a valid license. This occurred despite a driving ban Schoenaerts received for a 2021 DUI offense.

In addition to the prison sentence, Schoenaerts was fined €4,000 and received another one-year driving ban. He had been required to take remedial exams but failed to do so.

Despite the ruling, it’s unlikely Schoenaerts will serve prison time. Court spokesperson Luc De Cleir told Belgian news outlet Belga that the actor’s chances of actually ending up in jail are “almost nonexistent.” Schoenaerts can also appeal the decision.

‘Supergirl’ Actor Matthias Schoenaerts Allegedly Detained by Police Just Last Month After 11 Driving Offenses

Schoenaerts has been convicted of driving offenses 11 times, and this may not be the last. The actor was reportedly stopped by police again last month in Pelt, Belgium. According to police reports, he did not have a license. He also allegedly refused a breathalyzer test and “behaved aggressively” when his vehicle was towed. He was detained for several hours, and these new incidents are reportedly under investigation.

Schoenaerts is one of Belgium’s most internationally acclaimed actors. He gained recognition with the 2011 Oscar-nominated Bullhead and has appeared in films such as Rust and Bone, The Danish Girl, Red Sparrow, Far From the Madding Crowd, The Old Guard (and its recent sequel), and the TV series The Regime.