Actor Claude Poissant Has Died

Canadian actor Claude Poissant, known for his nearly 50-year career in theater and film, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The Denise-Pelletier Theatre took to Facebook to announce the veteran actor’s passing.

“It is with great sadness that we must say goodbye to our Artistic Director of the last 11 years, valued colleague, powerful creator, and invaluable friend,” the theater wrote.

“[On] Friday, June 6, 2025, the theaterman Claude Poissant died as a result of heart complications, at the age of 69, surrounded by his family and loved ones.”

“In his nearly 50-year career, he will have been a comedian, author, lyricist, adaptor, animator, and director,” the theater continued. “But above all, these are three separate poles that will have marked his path: staging, teaching and artistic direction, three additional passions that he will have deployed with a fervor like no other.”

“All of our thoughts of gentleness and light go out to the theater and artistic community, especially those of importance to the Denise-Pelletier Theater and Théâtre PÀP, which he co-founded, not forgetting his family and the many friendships he made throughout his life. We offer them our deepest condolences.”

“The memory of Claude Poissant, it remains, like an inexhaustible sentinel at the fall of the curtain,” the theather concluded.

Claude Poissant Also Made Appearances in Several Film Projects

Beyond the stage, the Montreal native also had an impressive list of credits in film and TV. He was perhaps best known for Nelligan (1991), Le party (1990), and Les sauf-conduits (1991). His last film role was in 2020’s Mon cirque à moi, per his IMDb.

Per his obituary, Claude is survived by his family, the team at Théâtre Denise-Pelletier, and the Théâtre PàP. He leaves behind a strong legacy in Quebec’s theatre and arts community, along with many who admired his insightful work.