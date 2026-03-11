Actor Behind Beloved Puppet Character Dies After Recent Heart Problems: Jamie Dunn Was 76

Australian television and radio personality Jamie Dunn, best known as the voice and puppeteer behind the mischievous puppet Agro, has died at the age of 76.

Longtime friend Robin Bailey announced his death on Facebook. Dunn died on March 7, to the sorrow of everyone who knew him.

Dunn rose to national fame through his work with Agro, a cheeky puppet character who became a staple of Australian children’s television.

The character gained widespread popularity during the late 1980s and 1990s, particularly through the Seven Network program Agro’s Cartoon Connection. The show combined animated programs with live studio segments featuring Agro interacting with presenters and guests.

Although Agro first appeared in the early 1980s, Dunn began voicing and operating the puppet in 1982. He quickly reshaped the character’s personality and helped turn it into a national pop-culture icon. The puppet’s irreverent humor and unpredictable commentary made Agro one of the most recognizable figures on Australian television during the era.

Jamie Dunn Was More Than Agro’s Puppeteer

Dunn built a long career beyond television. He became a prominent voice on Brisbane radio, especially as part of B105’s highly successful Morning Crew breakfast program during the 1990s. The show blended comedy, interviews, and talk segments and made Dunn one of Queensland’s most recognizable broadcasters.

Before moving into television and radio, Dunn worked in music as a drummer and singer-songwriter. Over the decades he expanded his work into live performances, voice acting, and entertainment projects that kept him connected with audiences across Australia.

Friends and colleagues described Dunn as a natural entertainer whose humor and personality shaped Australian media for decades. Robin Bailey wrote, “Jamie’s story telling was legendary. He showed me how to craft an idea into an epic yarn that made you laugh and cry. But his true gift was his love of people.”

“Jamie was a trail blazer for our industry. I am so grateful for having been in his orbit.”

Jamie Dunn was experiencing health problems before his passing. He posted recently about suffering heart issues.