Actor Anthony Clark Has Sadly Passed Away

Actor and comedian Anthony Clark, best known for his role in the hit CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has sadly died at the age of 62.

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Clark died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. His former Yes, Dear co-star and friend Mike O’Malley announced the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, November 11, through an emotional social media tribute.

Deadline reported that Anthony Clark died from complications related to pneumonia.

Anthony Clark Was Most Known For His Sitcom Role

O’Malley remembered Clark as a hilarious and uniquely talented comedian who brought laughter to everyone around him. He also recalled watching Clark perform stand-up comedy in Boston during the 1990s, when the comedian regularly sold out shows.

“He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations,” O’Malley wrote. “I was a fan before I was a friend.”

O’Malley shared that he and Clark spoke on the phone just three weeks before his death. Their conversation brought plenty of laughter, just as it had throughout their friendship.

Clark earned widespread recognition for playing Greg Warner in Yes, Dear, which ran on CBS for six seasons between 2000 and 2006. The sitcom delivered 122 episodes and featured Clark alongside O’Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Liza Snyder.

His television career also included starring roles in Boston Common and Soul Man. He later hosted the fourth season of Last Comic Standing in 2006.

Clark built a lasting reputation through his stand-up performances and television work. His death marks a sad loss for the entertainment industry and the comedy community.