Acclaimed Pop Duo Sets First New Release in Decades

Fan favorite Norwegian pop duo M2M has announced the release date of their first album in over two decades.

M2M (Marit Larsen and Marion Raven) reunited last year after a chance encounter at a coffee shop in Oslo, Norway. Per The Needle Drop, in October, the duo announced they would celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Shades of Purple, with a series of shows across Southeast Asia, appropriately named the Better Endings Tour.

As their tour continues, M2M has announced the upcoming release of a new EP, Still in My Dreams, set to drop on May 9. The EP features freshly reimagined versions of four tracks from their debut album, Shades of Purple, along with a standout song from their 2001 sophomore album, The Big Room.

The Pop Duo Captured Millennial Hearts via Pokémon…

M2M debuted in 2000 with their album Shades of Purple, following their breakout moment on the soundtrack of Pokémon: The First Movie. Their song “Don’t Say You Love Me,” featured in the film’s closing credits, was selected as the lead single and marked the beginning of their rise to fame.

The band’s debut album was a commercial success, selling over 1.5 million copies. However, their 2001 follow-up, The Big Room, didn’t achieve the same level of success. After deciding to part ways, the duo released a greatest hits compilation in 2003, The Day You Went Away: The Best of M2M, as a final farewell to fans.

Pop queen Taylor Swift went on to list M2M as one of the 51 female artists who inspired her, according to The Needle Drop.

Marion launched her solo career in 2005 with the debut album Here I Am, followed by Marit’s first release, Under the Surface, in 2006. Since then, both artists have pursued successful solo ventures, consistently releasing music and performing on tour.

Meanwhile, M2M’s reunion tour continues though June, concluding in their hometown of Oslo.