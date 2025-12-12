AC/DC Icon’s Ex-Wife Passes Away: Irene Thornton Was Former Spouse of Bon Scott

AC/DC icon’s ex-wife Irene Thornton has passed away. Thornton was famously married to the late Bon Scott before he passed away in 1980. The two were married for five years, divorcing in 1977.

Videos by Suggest

Thornton died earlier this month at age 75. Social media confirmed that she had passed away. A cause of death wasn’t revealed.

On Facebook, D.L. White wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Irene Thornton. Irene was married to Bon Scott from 1972 to 1977, but they remained friends until his death. She was very affectionate with fans and loved to talk about Bon Scott. We send our deepest condolences to her friends and family. May she rest in peace.”

Irene Thornton On Bon Scott

Despite divorcing in 1977, the two remained friends until Scott passed away in 1980. Even years later, Thornton would reflect positively on her marriage to the music icon. In an interview with Loudersound in 2015, she reflected on their marriage.

Of their marriage, she said, “Little things come to mind. When we had to stay at mother’s place before we were going to England for the first time, there were kids in the street playing football, and Bon would just suddenly meet them and be out the front playing football. He would get involved.”

She continued, “I have another vision, an image that came to mind: I often think about something simple like Bon staying at my mother’s place, wearing a woman’s dressing gown, probably mine. And looking at him from the back, with his shoulders popping out, a woman’s dressing gown tied around the waist, and the wavy hair on his shoulders, looking like it should be a woman but everything was all wrong! He’d be making a cup of coffee. ‘Would you like a cup of coffee, ’Rene?'”

She also described the immediate aftermath upon learning that Bon Scott had passed away.

She said at the time, “Yeah, that was a really terrible time. Cos I was due to have my first child then, and I had him when they had the funeral in Perth and I wasn’t able to go. It was sad. And for years after it was just terrible. I would often see something or think of something that he would like or think was really funny, and I’d think Bon would love this, or this is something to tell him. But he was gone.”

