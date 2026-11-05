ABC Actor Reveals 25-Pound Weight Loss

9-1-1: Nashville star Hunter McVey has opened up about losing 25 pounds of muscle and how the experience changed his relationship with his body.

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The 27-year-old actor discussed his changing attitude toward health, fitness and body image during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly published on October 27, 2026.

McVey, who plays Blue on ABC’s 9-1-1: Nashville, revealed that his busy filming schedule contributed to the weight loss. “Before I started filming 9-1-1: Nashville, I was about 225 pounds and that was mostly solid muscle,” he told the publication.

The actor explained that his demanding work schedule affected his eating and exercise routines. He could no longer train six days a week and managed only about two gym sessions each week.

“I went down to about 200 pounds,” he revealed, adding that he lost approximately 25 pounds of muscle.

Hunter McVey Is Now More Confident In Himself

The actor explained that experience helped him recognise his value beyond his physical appearance. He still enjoys exercising and maintaining his fitness, but he no longer measures his confidence or identity by his muscle size.

“The gym and fitness does a lot for my mental health,” he said, explaining that comparisons with other people, particularly on social media, can become a losing battle.

The actor also discussed his longstanding struggles with body image. He recalled feeling insecure as a child because he considered himself heavier and bigger than other children.

Even after losing weight or getting into shape, he continued to criticise his appearance and focus on areas he wanted to change.

McVey said he had noticed similar experiences among other men who regularly attend the gym. He observed that increased attention to fitness and physical appearance can sometimes intensify body-image concerns.

His relationship with fitness began when he was 12. He recalled losing 40 pounds, counting calories and macronutrients, and starting a regular exercise routine.

The actor credited his wife, Julia, for supporting him as he balances his professional commitments and family life.