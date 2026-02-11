A Beloved Sitcom Is Returning After 15 Years

After more than a decade and a half off the air, the beloved sitcom Scrubs is officially returning with a new season that reunites fans with familiar faces and fresh storylines.

The medical comedy will premiere its revival season on ABC on February 25, with episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Scrubs originally aired from 2001 to 2010, cementing its place in pop culture with its unique blend of heartfelt character moments and zany humour set in the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. Although the show ended after nine seasons, fans have long hoped for a return to the mix of comedy and emotional depth that made the series a standout.

The revival brings back several original stars. Zach Braff returns as Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison is back as Dr. Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke reprises her role as Dr. Elliot Reid. Other cast members confirmed to participate include Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa and John C. McGinley as the acerbic Dr. Perry Cox.

That’s Right, ‘Scrubs’ Is Back

Series creator Bill Lawrence has played a key role in developing the revival, with Braff directing the premiere episode and Faison and Chalke also taking on producer responsibilities. The show’s official logline suggests a nostalgic yet updated storyline: J.D. and Turk reunite at Sacred Heart, where medicine has changed, interns have changed, but the duo’s iconic bromance endures.

In addition to the returning cast, the Scrubs revival introduces a new group of interns and supporting players. Actors such as Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster join the ensemble, while a class of younger medical staff adds fresh energy to the familiar hospital setting.

Production for the series took place in Vancouver during late 2025, where the cast reunited for filming and table reads ahead of the premiere.

Fans of Scrubs will once again follow life at Sacred Heart, where laughter and heart collide in a setting that many viewers first fell in love with 15 years ago.