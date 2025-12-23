’90s Country Singer’s Holiday Charity Event Suffered Disastrous Setback — Then Fans Stepped up to Help

Fans of ’90s country singer Tracy Lawrence stepped in to help after his holiday charity event suffered a disastrous setback.

According to News Channel 5, the annual event, known as Tracy Lawrence’s Mission: Possible Turkey Fry, which helps to feed more than 30,000 families in the Middle Tennessee area, turned to fans after one of the refrigerated trucks storing the turkeys went down.

The incident spoiled 650 stored turkeys out of the 3,600 total allotment.

“We had over 2,000 turkeys already thawed,” Lawrence explained at the time. “One of the trucks had shut off, so we had no refrigeration for over six hours.”

“We don’t feel like it’s in the best interest of our community to serve those,” he also said. “So those had to be scrapped.”

Lawrence further said, “Six hundred down throws us way off of what those commitments were, but I’ve seen quite a bit come in so far. I think we’re going to be fine.”

The country singer admitted the news, which he received at 5 a.m., really brought him down. However, he was hopeful others would help.

‘“I had to sit down. It took me a minute, but I just believe that God will provide,” he reflected. “We will multiply, and we’ll make it happen.”

Those able to assist were told to bring frozen turkeys to the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Following the call for help, the country singer’s fans sprang into action to help save his holiday charity event. Lawrence revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post.

“Tennessee is called the Volunteer State for a reason! Nashville, y’all showed up,” he wrote. “We asked for your turkey donations this morning, and you dropped off 2,400, allowing us to feed over 50,000 people in need.”

He then added, “Grateful to serve this wonderful community of ours through @tlmissionpossible!”

The Country Singer’s Holiday Charity Event Raised $355,000 and Distributed 5,350 Turkeys

In an update on his website, Tracy Lawrence revealed the 2025 holiday charity event raised $355,000, distributed 5,350 turkeys, and provided more than 50,000 meals.

“I cannot imagine a better 20th anniversary for the Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Concert,” Lawrence declared. “What started as a day of uncertainty turned into a day of our community coming together in a way I couldn’t have imagined.”

He further shared, “Between the fry itself and the benefit concert with my friends [Gretchen Wilson, Chris Cagle, Eric Paslay], and Halfway to Hazard, I was blown away once again by the kindness of our neighbors.”

Lawrence further revealed that the $355,000 raised was through ticket sales, silent auction items, and artist donations. He presented a $250,000 check to the Nashville Rescue.

The event also featured appearances from Jamey Johnson, Tucker Wetmore, Charles Esten, Dustin Lynch, Meghan Patrick, John Crist, Rodney Atkins, Clint Black, Rhett Akins, and Frank Ray.