8 Students Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ditch

Nine people, eight of them being children, were injured after their bus crashed into a ditch and overturned, according to PEOPLE. This unfortunate incident happened in Missouri, half a mile from Faucett, on Friday, August 29, around 3:35 PM local time, per a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Bus Crashes In Ditch And Overturns, Injuring 8 Students And 1 Adult

The children who were injured were between the ages of 12 and 16. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old woman was also moderately hurt.

Two of the eight students were seriously injured, while the others only sustained minor injuries. Most of the victims came from Kansas, and one of them hailed from Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

KMBC shared video footage of the crash scene that occurred on Interstate 29 in Buchanan County. The bus had nearly flipped upside down with its front door ajar.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the bus was registered to Olivet Baptist Church in Westwood, Kansas. The bus allegedly blew its front and rear passenger-side tires, causing it to veer off the road. We don’t yet know what caused the tires to pop, as it could’ve been something they hit on the road.

Students from Shawnee Mission Christian School were traveling on the bus to partake in athletic events in northern Missouri. They were on their way to play sports like soccer and volleyball.

In total, there were about 30 people on board at the time of the crash, a pastor reported. Meanwhile, a 61-year-old man was driving the bus.

The good news is that none of the injuries were critical. They ranged from minor to moderate, with all victims recovering smoothly.

“Earlier this evening, we did see a few of those students return from the bus crash, everyone looking alright,” said reporter Eric Graves. “I talked to a pastor here at the church who said they’re just grateful that everyone will be okay.”

This crash caused officials to shut down Interstate 29 for several hours. They soon reopened the highway around 7 PM that same Friday.