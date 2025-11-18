’70s Pop/Rock Legends Reveal Death of Bandmate: RIP to Hilly Michaels

A legendary drummer, Hilly Boy Michaels, has passed away, with his former Sparks bandmates paying tribute to him on social media.

Videos by Suggest

“We are saddened by the passing of Hilly Boy Michaels,” Ron & Russell Sparks wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “He was Sparks’ drummer during the Big Beat (1976) era, but stayed in the ‘Sparks realm’ throughout the years. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

No cause of death was provided for the 77-year-old.

Sparks in 1976. Left to right: bassist David Swanson, guitarist Jim McAllister, singer Russell Mael, keyboard player Ron Mael, guitarist Luke Zamperini, and drummer Hilly Boy Michaels. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Michaels, born Michael Hillman, was best known as the drummer for Sparks in the 1970s, according to All Music. A New York-based session musician, he played on Sparks’ 1976 album Big Beat, produced by Rupert Holmes. Michaels was the only session musician to join Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks on their North American tour.

He appeared with Sparks in the film Rollercoaster, performing the songs “Big Boy” and “Fill’er Up” from the album.

Before recording Sparks’ 1976 album Big Beat, Hilly Michaels’ first professional music experience was with a band called Joy, which also featured a young Michael Bolton, per The Mirror.

Hilly Michaels Also Collaborated with Artists like John Mellencamp and Marianne Faithfull.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with artists including The Cherry Vanilla Band, Peach & Lee, Ellen Foley, The Hunter/Ronson Band, John Mellencamp, Ronnie Wood, and Marianne Faithfull.

According to The Mirror, Michaels had a brief relationship with Faithfull, who died in January at 78. They lived together in New York City in the 1980s.

Michaels’ music was also featured in films like Caddyshack and Die Laughing.

As a solo artist, he released two albums: Calling All Girls (1980) and Lumia (1981).

The star shifted focus from music to work as a producer and marketer, and development manager. He lived in Connecticut.

Meanwhile, the comments section for Sparks’ tribute to Hilly Boy Michaels was filled with mourning fans.

“So sad to hear. He was a lovely, unique guy and rock-solid musician,” one fan wrote. “Such a hidden gem of a musician. It shouldn’t need to be mentioned, but Calling All Girls is so good,” a second fan added.

“His ‘Calling All Girls’ disc is wonderful! Sorry to hear he left the stage,” yet another fan wrote.