65-Year-Old Russian Man Has Massive Tumor Removed From Neck

When this Russian man got a headache, I’m sure everyone had to ask which head he was talking about. For 16 years, he was suffering with a giant tumor growing from his neck.

A Kirov local, 65, finally sought medical treatment after suffering from a head-sized tumor that had swelled from his neck. The incredible surgical feat was reported in the Ministry of Health of the Kirov Region on September 22.

Apparently, the man attempted to remedy the tumor through ointments and home remedies, hoping it would disappear on its own. With something like this, however, only the skilled hands of a doctor will help you.

According to the report, the man was suffering from a giant lipoma, a benign tumor of fat.

A photo provided by the Ministry show just how much the tumor had grown. For a while, the man a whole other head. How he got around with such a medical marvel is beyond me.

Igor Popyrin, Head of Surgical Department No. 1 at the Kirov Regional Clinical Hospital where the surgery took place, explained that it’s typical for people to put off getting such tumors checked. Although this man took it to an extreme.

The Tumor Broke Local Records

“Typically, such a tumor grows slowly and painlessly, so many patients put off seeing a specialist, hoping the growth will disappear on its own. If a lipoma grows, no ointments or folk remedies will help. The only effective treatment is surgical removal,” he said.

Apparently, the surgery proved very challenging. Not just due to its size, but its location near major vessels and nerves.

“Fortunately, the tumor didn’t have time to grow into adjacent structures. The formation, the size of a three-liter jar, became the largest fatty structure in this area removed in the entire history of the surgical department.”

Although the tumor itself was relatively harmless, Popyrin warned against leaving tumors to grow to that size, as they can compromise other tissues or can become malignant.

Well, I’m sure that’s a weight off his shoulders.