’60s Singer Marcie Jones Has Died

Marcie Jones, the beloved Australian singer who first gained fame as the lead vocalist of Marcie & The Cookies before building a successful solo career, has died.

Jones passed away on Friday shortly after disclosing her leukemia diagnosis, according to Rolling Stone Australia. She was 79.

Lisa Asta, her daughter-in-law, shared the news of her passing in a heartfelt Facebook post on Sunday.

“It’s with great sadness to let you all know that my beautiful mother-in-law, Marcie Jones, passed away yesterday evening,” Asta wrote alongside some snapshots. “I feel numb inside. Marc, never again will there be our little outbursts of song and dance. You made me laugh so hard and always gave me great advice.”

“You were a legend, an icon, and you will always be remembered,” Asta continued. “You always said that we were so alike in many ways, and that’s why I know you will always be my guiding light. I will miss you so much. I love you. Until we meet again to sing another song.”

The Herald Sun reported that only five days earlier, Jones shared her leukemia diagnosis with her followers on social media.

“Sorry to start the day with rotten news,” Jones wrote. “I am in hospital with leukemia, starting treatment soon. We are all feeling very scared, but I’ll fight as hard as I can.”

Marcie Jones Collaborated with Artists Like The Monkees and Tom Jones

In 1967, Marcie Jones formed the all-girl group Marcie and the Cookies with the Cook sisters: Beverly, Margaret, and Wendy. As the lead singer, Jones rose to fame in the late 1960s, making an impact in Australia’s male-dominated music industry.

After leaving the group, she launched a solo career in the 1970s, releasing several singles and her debut album, That Girl Jones.

Jones had a long career performing across Asia, Europe, and the U.K. She also shared the stage with well-known artists like The Monkees, Cliff Richard, Tom Jones, and The Seekers.