’60s Rocker James Lowe Has Died

James Lowe, lead singer of the psych-rock band the Electric Prunes, known for their top 10 hit “I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night),” has passed away.

Lowe’s family announced through a Facebook statement that he died from natural causes on May 29. He was 82.

“Dad leaves behind a legacy of sound, love, and boundless creativity,” Lowe’s family wrote. “At the center of it all WaS our amazing mom, Pamela – his guiding star, enduring muse, and wife of 62 years. We know how deeply he cherished this community, and we feel that love too.”

Lowe, a founding member of the Electric Prunes, played a pivotal role in shaping the psychedelic rock sound that gained popularity in 1960s America. The band’s biggest hit, “I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night),” climbed high on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a spot on Nuggets, the influential 1972 compilation of psychedelic and garage rock that developed a cult following.

Meanwhile, The Electric Prunes’ self-titled album featured what would ultimately be their final Top 40 hit: “Get Me to the World on Time,” per Pitchfork.

James Lowe Founded his First Band in 1965

Lowe, the eldest of nine siblings, was raised in Southern California, where he drew inspiration from surf guitarist Dick Dale, according to Variety. He often attended Dale’s performances at the iconic Rendezvous Ballroom in Newport Beach, leaving a lasting influence on his musical journey.

In 1965, he and a group of students from Taft High School formed a band called the Sanctions. Record producer and engineer David Hassinger, known for working on the Rolling Stones’ albums in the mid-1960s, discovered them. Hassinger became their manager and helped them secure a deal with Warner Bros. Records under the Reprise label.

After being signed, Lowe and his bandmates—Ken Williams, James “Weasel” Spagnola, Mark Tulin, and Preston Ritter—performed under the name Jim and the Lords and later as the Electric Prunes. The following year, their energetic track “Get Me To The World On Time” reached #27 on the charts. Their self-titled debut album explored more experimental sounds, while their second album, Underground, also released in 1967, didn’t produce any major hits.

James Lowe Works on a Cult Favorite Sampled by Generations of Rap Producers

In 1968, the Electric Prunes teamed up with producer David Axelrod to create Mass In F Minor, a bold concept album that combined Gregorian chant with rock ‘n’ roll. While it wasn’t a commercial success, their song “Kyrie Eleison” was featured in the movie Easy Rider.

Mass In F Minor later became a cult favorite and was sampled by rap producers such as Madlib and MF DOOM.

James Lowe left the Electric Prunes in 1968 to become a recording engineer, working with artists like Todd Rundgren and Sparks. He later managed a TV production company before returning as the frontman for a reformed Electric Prunes.