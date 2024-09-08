6-Year-Old Girl Climbs North Africa’s Highest Mountain, Adorable Summit Photo Goes Viral

A six-year-old girl has conquered the highest mountain in North Africa, raising funds for the hospital that saved her life as an infant.

Seren, hailing from Carmarthenshire, Wales, has become the youngest girl to conquer Mount Toubkal in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains (13,671 ft tall), according to her father, Glyn Price.

The duo now aims to ascend Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Western Europe, as part of their efforts to raise funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“When I was a baby, I had a big lump on my neck and they helped me,” little Seren told the BBC.

Seren and Glyn traveled to Morocco in mid-August, making their way from Marrakesh to a village at the foot of the Atlas Mountains. With their guide, they embarked on an eight-hour hike in over 40-degree temperatures to reach Mount Toubkal base camp, where they stayed overnight before leaving early the next morning.

The following day, they reached the summit, which Glyn described as a challenging hike featuring narrow trails on a slippery, steep scree.

Of course, they took a photo to mark the occasion.

Little did they know, the image, featuring a likely exhausted Seren languidly raising her arms while sporting sunglasses, would go very viral…

The Internet Mercilessly Roasts a 6-Year-Old Girl’s Hair After She Climbs North Africa’s Highest Mountain

After the news of Seren’s accomplishment spread, so did the image of her grinning triumphant atop the mountain. X (formerly Twitter) users were quick to balk at the effort the girl had to climb North Africa’s highest mountain.

“6 year old climbs north Africa’s highest mountain, and I still figure out whether to take stairs or lift,” one X user observed. “I can’t even get out of bed until it’s 12pm…”, echoed another user.

However, despite the tyke’s impressive accomplishment, many denizens of the internet focused on the child’s fashion choices, like her hairstyle and shades.

“Seems like something white people with dreds would do,” one killer of joy quipped on X. The six-year-old girl is wearing braids, dear readers, but we digress…

“Looking like she’s on the side stage at Coachella,” a second onlooker joked. “She’s about to drop the sickest nu metal album of 1999,” another comedian wrote.

Meanwhile, other X users simply paired the mountain climber’s image with embarrassing GIFS.

Still, at the end of the day, there’s always someone thinking about the children.

“I strongly question the safety of this in a young child without a fully developed and robust cardiovascular system,” one pearl-clutching X user opined.

Meanwhile, Seren is fundraising for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, which her father credits with saving her life during her early years. The hospital performed crucial surgery when she was born prematurely and had a haemangioma on her neck that impacted her airways.