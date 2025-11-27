40-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Dies of Suspected Heart Attack: RIP to Shpat Kasapi

Internationally beloved Albanian singer-songwriter Shpat Kasapi has passed away.

Local reports say Kasapi died from cardiac arrest on Wednesday in Monza, Italy, where he was visiting family. The singer was 40 years old.

A statement confirming the singer’s passing was posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Dear family friends, the media, and the public of Shpati, the loss of Shpati is a heavy blow and a great pain for all of us. We will soon provide you with full details about the funeral procedures. With respect, The Shpati Management,” the translated statement read.

The singer’s ex-wife, Selvije Jao, shared the difficulty of explaining his death to their 3-year-old son, Roel. The couple had separated earlier this year.

“How do I explain to Roel that Daddy is no more? Always tell me you’ll love me till death do us part, but why did you pass away in my arms, why did you tear my heart like that, oh life?” she wrote, via an Instagram translation. ” … Allah wanted you close, but I can’t wait to wake up, and you’re here for us.”

Shpat Kasapi Was at the Peak of His Career at the Time of His Passing

Kasapi was experiencing a career high at the time of his death. The music video for his latest single, “N’dahem Sot,” has received almost 900,000 views on YouTube.

Izet Mexhiti, mayor of the North Macedonian municipality of Çair, announced that while Kasapi will stop creating new music, his timeless classics will endure.

“His sudden passing has left a huge void in family, friends, and all those who appreciated his art,” Mexhiti penned in a translated Facebook post. “Shpat left behind a precious artistic legacy and memories that will remain long in the hearts of the public. His music is a value that does not fade. On this difficult day, we express our deepest condolences to the Kasapi family, relatives, and the entire artistic community. May his memory be eternal, and may he rest in peace.”