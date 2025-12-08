39-Year-Old Dies After Pickup Truck Slams Into Apartment While He Was Sleeping In Texas

A 39-year-old has tragically died after a pickup truck slammed into his Texas apartment. He had been sleeping when the vehicle crashed through his bedroom.

The incident happened on December 2 in Fort Worth. 39-year-old Raidel Liranza Alvarez had been sleeping in his ground-floor apartment. A pickup truck crashed through the residence,s striking Alvarez.

According to KVUE, Alvarez typically worked nights and was likely asleep when the pickup truck crashed into him. The vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into the apartment. The driver passed a field sobriety test and remained at the scene until police arrived.

Pickup Truck Kills Man

“He was pinned in his vehicle. We did do some initial interviews with this individual. There were no signs of impairment, no signs of intoxication,” Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department told Fox 4.

“Some of the things that are normal protocol is, we’ll have our investigators unit gather some evidence from that vehicle to see if there’s any kind of mechanical failure,” Calzada explained to the outlet. “To see what the cause was, hopefully, behind this accident. And any other witnesses that might be out there, who actually saw the accident. Not the aftermath, but the accident. And any video footage in the area, we are looking for that as well.”

Police are actively investigating the cause of the pickup truck crash.

“The speed of the vehicle, what caused that vehicle to lose control and hit the building,” FWPD spokesperson Daniel Segura told NBC DFW. “So, they have other ways and other tools to help us with that investigation.”

Meanwhile, neighbors Angela Kimberling and Donna Phillips remembered the 39-year-old as a kind man.

“I’m very sad … I’m confused,” Kimberling told KVUE. “What really happened is what we’re questioning.”

“It’s a tragic loss for such a good person,” Phillips also told KVUE. “I’m gonna miss him. He had dreams … he was on a journey. He was like a son to me. Always willing to help me.”

After his death, Alvarez’s sister launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“I am Lorena Garcia, sister of Raidel Liranza Alvarez,” the fundraiser description began. “I am raising funds for my brother’s funeral; he passed away on December 2, 2025. Our family is deeply saddened, and I was the only family he had close by. Today I am raising funds because I need them to be able to say goodbye to him.”