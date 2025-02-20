3-skiers-killed-in-2-separate-avalanches

Authorities have confirmed that three skiers died in two separate avalanches on Monday, February 17, in Oregon and California.

wo skiers were caught and buried in an avalanche in Oregon, in an area referred to as “Happy Valley,” located between the Bend Watershed and Broken Top Mountain, per a news release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

The skiers who died in the avalanche were a couple, according to officials from the Central Oregon Avalanche Center. Their identities have not yet been disclosed to the public.

Friends, concerned when the pair failed to return on time, began searching. They discovered their bodies shortly before midnight, authorities reported. Rescue teams later retrieved the remains near Trail 8.

According to a preliminary accident report from the avalanche center, it’s unclear what exactly caused the D2 avalanche. However, officials believe it was likely triggered by the riders themselves.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the couple who lost their lives in the avalanche while enjoying the Central Oregon backcountry,” Deschutes County Sheriff Kent van der Kamp said in a statement. “Their long history in our community and the lives they touched are a testament to the spirit and resilience that make Central Oregon such a special place to live. “

Another Skier Caught in Devastating Oregon Avalanche

On the same day in El Dorado County, California, a powerful avalanche engulfed a 46-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe.

At approximately 4:08 p.m., Central Dispatch received a report of “an overdue backcountry skier” in the area of Powderhouse Peak near Luther Pass, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office (EDCSO).

Soon after, officials reported that friends found the body of 46-year-old Frederic Dross near the avalanche site. Rescue crews recovered his body the following day.

After the tragic avalanches, both sheriff’s offices issued separate warnings. The EDCSO emphasized the importance of safety, urging the public to “be safe and exercise caution when recreating in the outdoors.”

The DSCO cautioned the public that avalanche risk in the Central Cascades ranges from moderate to considerable.

“Please use extreme caution when recreating in the areas. Check coavalanche.org for more information including forecasts and observations,” the DSCO added.