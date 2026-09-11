27-Time Grammy Winner Needs ‘Vocal Rest,’ Cancels Numerous Concerts

Alison Krauss and Union Station have canceled several upcoming tour dates after Krauss was advised to rest her voice.

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The band announced the cancellations on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 10, saying Krauss made the decision after consulting with medical professionals.

“It is with great regret that Alison Krauss & Union Station have announced the cancellation of our upcoming tour dates,” the statement read. “After consulting with medical professionals, Alison has been advised to take a period of vocal rest to ensure a full and healthy recovery.”

The group added that canceling the shows “was not made lightly” because of its commitment to fans. However, the statement said, “prioritizing health and vocal integrity is imperative at this time.”

The canceled dates include a scheduled Friday performance in Davenport, Iowa, as well as shows in St. Louis, Austin, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. The cancellations also affect a three-night engagement at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Fans who purchased tickets will receive full refunds. The band advised ticketholders with questions to contact their original point of purchase.

The affected performances were part of the Arcadia tour, which supports Krauss and Union Station’s first album together in 14 years. Released in 2025, Arcadia followed the band’s 2011 album Paper Airplane.

The album features songs from several writers, including JD McPherson and Sarah Siskind, and was described as a collection of songs offering “contemporary reflections on history.”

Krauss has previously opened up about how she chooses the songs she records. In a Variety interview in 2025, she explained that the right song needs to feel personally connected to her.

“You have to see the story of yourself in it when you’re doing it. It has to be true to you,” Krauss said. “Some of the older songs that you may know already, they already have their identity someplace in your mind, but every now and then, you find something that you see yourself in.”

She added, “You can always relate, but you have to be able to picture yourself — that that’s your story.”

Krauss joined Union Station as a teenager and has remained closely associated with the group throughout her career. Arcadia marked the band’s return to a full studio album after more than a decade away.