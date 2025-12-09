26-Year-Old Fitness Personality Dies of Cancer: RIP to Alessandro Antonicell

Italian fitness influencer Alessandro Antonicelli has died at the age of 26 after a two-year battle with a rare bone cancer. His mission to raise awareness of cancer, inspiring millions along the way.

Videos by Suggest

His family made a post to his Instagram account on December 6 to share the news of his death.

As translated by Instagram, the caption read, “Today the world is a bit emptier: Ale flew away, free from pain, finding the peace he deserved. We know how much you’ve loved and supported him, but now we ask you to protect this painful time his family, girlfriend and friends are going through.”

“We’ll carry on his F–k Cancer project with the same determination he taught us: it’s what he would have wanted, and it’s the realest way to keep him alive,” they finally promised.

Antonicelli first revealed his diagnosis of Chondroblastic osteosarcoma in August 2023, per PEOPLE, after months of unexplained fatigue and knee pain that he initially attributed to intense training. Despite aggressive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, a femur, knee, hip joints, and partial quadriceps removal surgery, with his leg reconstructed via a prosthetic femur, the disease progressed.

In August 2024, two metastases emerged (on his clavicle and sacrum), prompting further treatment. While there was a glimmer of hope by mid-2025, by autumn his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was hospitalised in November with unbearable pain and died in early December.

Alessandro Antonicell Was An Inspiration To Many

Beyond fitness, Antonicell used his platform to raise awareness for cancer research and to support others fighting similar battles. He launched a campaign, known as F–k Cancer, selling merchandise and raising funds aimed at supporting medical treatment and research at the National Cancer Institute in Milan.

Support poured in from fans and fellow influencers, many expressing deep sorrow at his loss while celebrating his strength, honesty, and the hope he had given others. In the wake of his passing, a GoFundMe effort tied to his memory has already collected a substantial amount, reflecting the impact he had on thousands.