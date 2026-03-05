2010s Rock Singer Reveals Engagement and Las Vegas ‘Elopment’

A rock singer who had us all “Shut Up and Dance” in the 2010s just let his fans know he put a ring on it (in Vegas!), announcing his engagement in a fun social media post.

Indeed, Nicholas Petricca, the lead singer of the band Walk The Moon, recently took to Instagram to let fans know he was getting married.

Kicking off the adorable Feb. 16 post, the 39-year-old singer is on bended knee, holding a ring up to influencer and “Jungian coach” Karlie Dean, who looks totally surprised and is definitely not acting at all.

Of course, the series of snaps was sure to show off Dean’s wedding bling (alongside a red rose), the duo on a Vegas bus, and the two mugging for the camera in front of a Las Vegas wedding chapel. For the occasion, the rock singer donned a red suit, a black button-up, and a white hat, while his bride-to-be wore a white silk mini dress, a fur throw-over, and black high heels. She topped it off with a wedding veil, because what happens in Vegas still requires the proper accessories.

Eventually, the duo tried their luck at the crap tables, all smiles.

Petricca also gave a hat tip to Taylor Swift in the caption to the cute series of shots, starting it off with “LOML❤️‍🔥♾️.” Of course, Swifties know “loml” is a track on the billionaire pop queen’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. For readers over twelve, the acronym means “love of my life.”

The rock singer added, “The elopement was just for play… actual real-life wedding to come.”

Fans Show Some Love for Rock Singer Nicholas Petricca After His Big Engagement News

Meanwhile, the comments section was a mix of emotions from Walk the Moon fans.

“CONGRATSSS I’m obsessed with you two!!!!” one top comment read. “I SO hoped youd find someone to match your energy,” another fan gushed. “Oh Nicholas! So happy for you both!!!” a third fan chimed.

That said, a few onlookers were left scratching their heads.

“I totally thought he was gay. 🤷🏻” one confused fan wrote. “Me too! But he announced one time that he was bisexual,” another fan clarified.

Indeed, Petricca came out as bisexual back in 2020.

My whole life i have passed for a ‘normal person’, cisgender straight guy, and this has afforded me a life of privilege. virtually no name-calling or bullying or hardship around my sexuality really at all. my heart is with so many LGBTQ+ human beings who have had a much more challenging experience than I have,” Petricca said at the time. “AND i believe in what Harvey Milk said… (i’m paraphrasing) that when the collective as a whole, when people as a whole realize that we are everywhere… that we are your children, that we are your mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters… that we have been with you and among you and are you and have been this whole time… *that’s* the moment when the myths, the bullying, and the inequality will end.”

“I’m here to say: I am Bisexual,” he added in part. ” I have feelings for, am attracted to both men and women, and I have had experiences with both men and women, and I’m proud of it. “

Meanwhile, Petricca hasn’t offered an update on his upcoming nuptials.