2/22/22 Brings Major Upheavals Next Week, Here’s What You Need To Know

The universe is constantly trying to speak to us. It reveals itself in many ways: religion, occultism, nature itself. Some messages are apparent, while others are easy to miss. One of the more subtle ways the universe communicates is through numbers.

Numerology is the study of the significance of numbers. For example, certain numbers influence specific aspects of our lives—much like the stars and planets. Depending on the numbers and their sequence, they can also be bearers of good or bad news.

The number two indicates positive energy, success, and harmony. And next week, the numbers will align to create a once-in-a-lifetime energetic powerhouse: 2/2/22 on a Tuesday (though, we’ve been referring to it as “twosday”).

This positive energy will only be around for 24 hours; here’s how to make the most of it.

As Easy As 1, 2, 3

Numerology is closely related to synchronicity. Synchronicity refers to how the universe communicates with us. It encompasses all of the strange, random coincidences that encourage us to pause and reflect.

Synchronicity can manifest as dreams or symbols. It can look like an unexpected but reaffirming conversation or a significant encounter. This phenomenon can also look like specific number sequences.

These messages appear in short, numerical quips as if from a celestial pager. Each number and sequence order corresponds to a specific type of message. Ascending numbers are positive, while descending numbers are more negative.

But it’s not just order that matters. The specific number is important, too. Spiritual medium and author James Van Praagh outlined some of the most common numerical meanings on Kripalu Health & Yoga Center’s website. These numbers—also called angel numbers—offer distinct messages.

The Power Of 2 (Or In This Case, 2/22/22)

According to Pragh, the number two is one of the most positive. “In the spirit world, 222 means keep the faith and don’t stop believing. Your guides are working behind the scenes, and good things are coming soon.”

The number two is positive reinforcement. Consider it a cosmic fistbump from the universe. These repeating twos might appear on the clock or a billboard, offering a celestial “you got this!”

One way in which the number two brings positivity is through balance. In addition to plain old good juju, the number two pertains to duality. This includes equilibrium, stability, and relationships.

Universal messages are not one-size-fits-all. Your idea of balance might look different to someone else, and vice versa. It’s up to the receiver to interpret these messages within their life experience, inner circles, and future goals.

Still, there are ways to capitalize on the energy that a two-heavy date like 2/22/22 brings. In doing so, we can change these one-way messages from the universe into a two-way conversation.

How To Make The Most Of 2/22/22

This upcoming Tuesday, 2/22/22, will be all about manifesting your dreams into reality. There’s no singular “right” way to do this, so try not to get too caught up in the logistics. Instead, focus on capitalizing on this positive energy in whatever way you can.

Generally speaking, 2/22/22 is the time to focus on the goals, ideals, and relationships that make you the happiest. If you have the time to pursue passion projects or take a spontaneous day trip, 2/22 would be a good time for it.

Of course, it’s also a Tuesday, and the universe isn’t shelling out any cosmic PTO. If you don’t have the time to focus on the fun stuff this 2/22, that doesn’t mean you’re doomed to miss out. You can enjoy the benefits of 2/22 on a busy schedule, too.

Keep an eye out for opportunities to balance a busy work and home life on this day. 2/22’s stabilizing energy could bring some much-needed equilibrium to a meaningful relationship in your life. Or, this could be a great time for setting (or taking on) new goals.

The universe provides the energy; it’s up to you to figure out the best way to use it. Luckily, all signs point in a positive direction.

