17-Year-Old Dies After His Car Overturns at Gas Station, Investigation Underway

A 17-year-old boy from England has tragically lost his life after his car overturned at a gas station in East Sussex.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:00 PM on February 14 at the Applegreen fuel station in New Town, Uckfield, per Metro. Good Samaritans rushed to assist the boy, while emergency services arrived to administer CPR.

Tragically, the teenager driving the grey Audi A3 lost his life at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

An 18-year-old in the front passenger seat was not injured. There were no other vehicles involved.

Meanwhile, photos obtained by The Mirror reveal the 20mph stretch of road outside the gas station cordoned off by police. The images also show a grey Audi overturned on its roof, with shattered glass scattered across the road.

Authorities Detail the Ongoing Investigation After Car Overturns at Gas Station

Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman, of the Sussex Police Serious Collision Investigations Unit, opened up about the ongoing investigation surrounding the incident.

“Our enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of this tragic incident are ongoing. No other vehicles were involved,” per a press release. “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

“In the meantime, we’re asking anyone who saw what happened or captured anything on dash cam to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Chineham,” she added.

The incident comes after a 17-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in a crash at a Chicago gas station last October.

Just after 10 p.m., police reported that a white SUV ran a red light and hit a gray SUV at the intersection of 71st and Ashland, per CBS News. The collision caused both vehicles to skid, stopping just a few feet from the pumps at a BP gas station.

A 17-year-old passenger in the white SUV, Dontrell Ferguson, died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Another passenger was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the gray SUV suffered a concussion and was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition. A passenger in the vehicle, also in serious condition, was taken to the same hospital with a hip injury.

“I heard the impact, because I turned my head for a second. When I looked back, all I saw was the gray car pushing the white car almost into the gas pump. The white car almost flipped over,” a witness recalled to CBS News Chicago.