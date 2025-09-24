14-Year-Old Influencer Zuza Beine, Who Inspired Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle

Zuza Beine, a 14-year-old who shared her battle with cancer and inspired millions, has passed away, her family announced.

Beine, who gained millions of followers documenting her leukemia struggles on Instagram and TikTok, died Monday morning.

“She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too,” her family wrote on Instagram alongside a poignant photo of the smiling teen.

Image via Instagram / @zuzas_way_to_healing

“More than anything, she wanted to be a normal, healthy kid. But what made her life so beautiful was how she learned to face the hardest circumstances, like her disease, and still live fully,” Beine’s family added.

According to her posts, the Wisconsin native was diagnosed at age three with acute myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer originating in the bone marrow. She overcame the cancer five times, only for it to recur.

For over a decade, she endured painful treatments, including three bone marrow transplants and chemotherapy. She gained millions of social media followers by documenting her journey, often showing herself crying through the pain.

In Her Final Post, Zuza Beine Shared What She Was Most Thankful For

Days before her death, Beine revealed she felt particularly sick after a two-day hospital stay.

“Lately, my health has not been the best physically and mentally. I’ve been in so much pain lately,” she said on social media, per The New York Post. “I’m constantly on pain medicine because my body hurts so, so, so bad.”

Her family’s post announcing her passing is filled with mourning onlookers sending their condolences.

“Oh, sweet angel. There are no words. May she rest in peace,” one onlooker wrote. “No one deserves to go through this. Zuza, we love you so much. The sweetest soul ever and the nicest person you’ll ever meet,” a second follower added.

Image via Instagram / @zuzas_way_to_healing

“I can’t even believe it. My heart goes out to her family and friends. Zuza was so inspiring and such a beautiful and pure soul. RIP beautiful Zuza,” influencer Claire RockSmith wrote.

“We will never forget her. I’m heartbroken. It’ll forever be my favorite memory singing along with her backstage,” musician Noah Kahan wrote.

Meanwhile, Beine’s family said her attitude was best captured in her final post, where she shared what she was thankful for.

“Being diagnosed with cancer has made me deeply grateful for the everyday things that many people often take for granted,” she shared.