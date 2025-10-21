11-Year-Old California Boy Still Recoveriing After Helicopter Crashes On Top Of Him

Over a week after a helicopter crashed on him, a 11-year-old California boy is still recovering.

11-year-old Oliver Holland experienced devastating injuries when a helicopter crashed on him on Huntingdon Beach, California. That was on October 11. Following the crash, his sister Madeline Ashwell launched a GoFundMe page to support the family during this difficult time.

In an October 14 update, she wrote,”Oliver conditions seem to be getting better. Doctors cannot say much due to it still being in the early stages but we are hopeful. Thank you to everyone who has donated and we really appreciate it. We did not expect this much support and we are truly thankful to each person.”

Previously, Madeline described the helicopter crash and what happened prior to the accident. She said her brother had been enjoying himself.

California Boy Injured In Helicopter Crash

She wrote, “My brother, Oliver Holland, was in a horrible accident today at around 2 pm in Huntington Beach. Oliver was enjoying a day at the beach when suddenly a helicopter malfunctioned and came crashing down on him. He is currently in the hospital receiving surgery; he has a collapsed lung and brain bleed.”

Madeline continued, “We are praying for a safe recovery and we can’t really say anything else. We don’t know what is going to happen. Oliver was the smartest, funniest boy I have ever known. I pray for my brother and a safe recovery. We want to spread awareness of this, and anything can help. We aren’t sure exactly what happened or who owned the helicopter, but it may be the event Carandcopter (I am not accusing or blaming them) which the helicopter was participating in.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised $107,000 for the boy’s medical expenses. The incident happened near the Waterfront Beach Resort along Pacific Coast Highway. The helicopter spiraled out of control and crashed.

Five people ended up in the hospital following the crash. But fortunately, no one was killed in the crash. Police later confirmed that Eric Nixon had been piloting the helicopter when it crashed.

He was also injured.

His father-in-law Jerry Miller told The OC Register, “He’s in the hospital with some broken ribs, crushed vertebrae and several bruises,” Miller told the outlet.