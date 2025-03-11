11 Dead After Bus Flips, Crash Investigation Underway

On Monday, March 10, a tragic bus crash in southern Mexico claimed the lives of 11 people and left at least 12 others injured after the vehicle overturned.

Authorities in Oaxaca are looking into the cause of an accident near the small town of Santo Domingo Narro, the state government said in a statement reported by Reuters.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families, to whom we will provide the necessary support and assistance during this difficult time,” Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara offered on social media.

In a local radio interview on Monday, Interior Minister Jesús Romero shared that the bus, with over 40 passengers on board, was traveling to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in southern Mexico. He explained that the passengers seemed to be returning home after attending a rally on Sunday led by President Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City.

The Incident Follows a Devastating Bus Crash in Mexico Last Month

Yesterday’s tragic bus crash comes just weeks after a devastating collision between a bus and a truck in Mexico last month that killed 41 people.

The government of Tabasco reported that the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, February 8, according to Reuters.

According to the outlet, citing local authorities, a tragic accident claimed the lives of 38 bus passengers, two bus drivers, and the driver of a truck. The bus, which was transporting 48 people, was completely consumed by flames after the collision. Photos from the scene show the charred remains of the vehicle, which was traveling from Cancun to Tabasco.

In a Facebook post, the bus operator Tours Acosta reported that the incident took place at 2:45 a.m. local time and involved a “trailer.”

“We have lost very dear colleagues, as well as clients and friends, we thank you for your understanding and solidarity at this very difficult time,” Tours Acosta added.

The BBC reported that Tour’s Acosta expressed being “profoundly sorry” for the incident, stating that the bus was adhering to speed limits at the time of the collision.