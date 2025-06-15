10-Year-Old Girl Gone Missing While Swimming On Destin, Florida Vacation

A 10-year-old girl, Trinity Eslinger, was swept away by the current while swimming on vacation in Florida. The search for Trinity continues, as authorities have not given up hope of finding her alive.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Trinity was last seen in the waters between Osteen Beach and Norriego Point in Destin, Florida, at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11.

An update on June 13 confirmed that several teams with the Eglin Air Force Base, Destin Fire Rescue, North Bay Fire Control District, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were part of the research efforts alongside the OCSO.

“The Sheriff’s Office deployed two vessels and ten divers, who conducted a total of 24 dives in an effort to locate Trinity,” the OCSO wrote in the update. “A drone unit was utilized, Beach Patrol units searched the shorelines, and Community Resource Deputies were deployed to help fill operational gaps in the search.”

The search continued into Saturday, June 14, with the OCSO confirming that they would continue their search on Sunday.

“We know that this is an incredibly difficult time for Trinity’s family and for our entire community,” the OCSO wrote. “Search operations will resume tomorrow with continued focus on coastal and marine areas.”

‘A Loving Kid’

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover the expenses for Trinity’s mother while she is looking for her in Florida.

According to the fundraiser, the mother and daughter were swimming at the beach located in Destin. All of a sudden, a strong current swept Trinity Eslinger away. The mother “tried with everything in her to save her,” to no avail.

“Trinity is such a loving kid; she has a whole life ahead of her,” the fundraiser reads. “We all looked forward to her turning 11 in just a month or so. She’s supposed to be going to the 5th grade. All she wanted was to have fun. Trinity is loved by so many people. “

The fundraiser has raised more than $34K from the $55K goal.

“All we want is for Trin to be found so her mom can bring her home,” the fundraiser adds.

The OCSO asked anyone with information regarding Trinity’s whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-651-7400 or call 911.