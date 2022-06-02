The Real Reason Why This Zodiac Sign Has A Two-Faced Reputation

While the stars’ forecasts are often accurate, they’re seldom pretty. The stars don’t differentiate between our good and bad sides, they reflect all of it—the positive, negative, confidence-boosting, and cringe-inducing.

We even develop reputations based on what the stars say. Leo is a diva, Taurus is stubborn, and so on. As is usually the case with reputations, we lose a lot of nuance in translation.

Vague reputations become concrete truths with little context. For one sign, in particular, their two-faced notoriety not only precedes them by a mile, but it also makes this sign one of the most misunderstood of the Zodiac.

The Most Malleable Modality

Modalities refer to a sign’s position in their season. Cardinal signs start the season, fixed signs sit in the middle, and mutable signs transition into the next.

As ushers into the next season, mutable signs tend to be the most adaptive. These signs have a keen sense of empathy and can easily place themselves in someone else’s shoes. Mutable signs have a firmer grasp of the big picture.

Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are the mutable signs of the Zodiac. These signs are creative, flexible, and easygoing.

An All-Encompassing Element

Ruling elements factor into an individual’s personality as well. Some elements control tangible emotions—anger, passion, etc. But others control broader, more cerebral aspects of life.

Of all four elements, air is the most cognitive. Air influences communication, analysis, and humor. Air signs are like a warm summer breeze on their best days. They are free-spirited, empathetic, and curious.

But at their worst, air signs can take your breath away with one blow. Indeed, those ruled by air can also be deceitful, manipulative, and overly pragmatic. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius all dance between charming and aloof.

A People-Pleasing, Problem-Solving Planet

(Nerthuz/Shutterstock.com)

Finally, planets influence our life paths, personalities, and connections. Some planets are positive. Jupiter, for example, controls abundance and expansion. Others, like Mercury, can be a little tricky to pin down.

Mercury influences all transmissions, both human and non, from emotions to reasoning to electricity. This tiny planet controls expression and intellect. It provides clarity for problem-solving and, in turn, people-pleasing.

This is why Mercury retrograde can seem so chaotic. Communication is blocked, transmissions are lost, and things have a habit of not working the way they should. Those with close connections to Mercury can either be quick-witted or hard to read (or, more often, both).

Breaking Down This Bad Rep

(Vadim Sadovski/Shutterstock.com)

Only one sign is mutable and ruled by both air and Mercury: Gemini. This sign has gained a bad reputation for being untrustworthy. Its twin symbol only exacerbates these “two-faced” rumors.

On a fundamental level, Gemini is always looking for ways to adapt and connect. They crave deep bonds with others and their environment. If they have to help that process by shapeshifting, then they’re willing to do so.

This can appear insincere to those unaware of Gemini’s need for connection. Moreover, as a mutable air sign, Gemini constantly analyzes and adjusts. These signs are insecure and prone to self-criticism. But unfortunately, all anyone else sees is when they overstep boundaries with their finicky nature.

Gemini and Virgo share a ruling planet and have similar communication styles. Stable, earth-rule Virgo can keep Gemini’s feet on the ground. However, Gemini will often gravitate towards what they want—not need. They are most attracted to equally lofty signs, like Aquarius and Sagittarius.

Geminis would be wise to practice clear, direct communication no matter where or with whom they find themselves. Once people get to know their true, charming selves, all notions of their previous reputation will melt away.

