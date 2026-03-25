Zach Bryan Just Spent $12 Million to Buy an Important Piece of History

Country music star Zach Bryan has purchased one of the most iconic manuscripts in American literary history, paying more than $12 million for Jack Kerouac’s original On the Road scroll at auction.

Videos by Suggest

Bryan secured the rare artifact during a high-profile sale at Christie’s in New York, where items from the late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s collection drew intense interest from collectors. He placed the winning bid at $12,135,000, far exceeding the auction house’s pre-sale estimate of between $2.5 million and $4 million.

The scroll last sold in 2001 for roughly $2.4 million.

Kerouac created the manuscript in 1951 by typing continuously onto a nearly 120-foot-long roll of paper that he assembled by taping sheets together. The format allowed him to write rapidly without interruption. This helped him capture the spontaneous, free-flowing style that would come to define the Beat Generation.

The scroll represents the first draft of On the Road, the groundbreaking novel that cemented Kerouac’s place in literary history and influenced generations of writers, musicians, and artists. The document’s cultural significance and rarity helped drive the final sale price well beyond expectations.

Jack Kerouac Has Been A Huge Influence For Zach Bryan

Bryan’s purchase aligns with his well-documented admiration for Kerouac and his work. The singer-songwriter has previously cited On the Road as a major influence on his music and creative outlook.

In 2025, he also bought the Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Kerouac’s hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts, with plans to help transform it into a cultural center dedicated to the author’s legacy.

Zach Bryan posted to his Instagram Story a birthday tribute to the late Jack Kerouac, who died in 2018. Bryan wrote, “Happy birthday Jack. Scroll is headed to Lowell. Thank you for all the moments. I love ya.”

Bryan’s acquisition formed part of a broader auction that featured other high-value cultural items, including instruments tied to rock legends. The event generated more than $89 million, with Kurt Cobain’s guitar, John Lennon’s piano, and even Jerry Garcia’s guitar being auctioned off.