Zac Brown ‘Going Into Debt’ to Pull off ‘Big Moment’ With His Band

Zac Brown is stoked about an upcoming high-profile gig, but his wallet has seen better days.

It seems his residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which launches in December, is taking a toll on the 46-year-old country singer.

“Just going into debt to make it happen,” Brown admitted to Us Weekly. “It’s a big moment in time, and it’s like, for us, I want to be among the names of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones and the bands that take that lifelong career impact fan journey to be able to do that. This is our statement to try to step into that.”

The Zac Brown Band recently announced their four-show run at the Sphere later this year, coinciding with the band’s upcoming album, Love & Fear. The record is set to release on Friday, December 5, the same night the band takes the stage in Las Vegas. According to Us Weekly, Zac Brown Band will be the second country act to perform at Sphere, following Kenny Chesney, who played there this spring.

“Whatever adversity, I’m just like, ‘OK, bring it,’” Brown told the outlet about the upcoming gig “There’s lots of forces that are always trying to distract you from what you’re doing, and you just got to just keep plowing, keep going.”

Zac Brown Promises Fans Will Feel ‘Every Emotion’ at His Upcoming Vegas Residency

The “Chicken Fried” singer said fans will feel “every emotion that you can contain” with the album and live show. Brown also wants fans to “feel this sense of awe” when they walk into Sphere for the Love & Fear show.

“I hope they feel wonder,” he told the outlet. “Unpredictability is something we use in our live shows a lot. I love pulling out covers that no one would ever expect us to play; that’s super fun. This is the same thing visually, sonically — everything we’re doing.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The “Fun Having Fun” hitmaker promised his people are carefully planning the concert series.

“We have all the audio finished. We’re putting the video pieces together, stitching it together. I’m finishing the story,” Brown explained. “I’m telling a lot of personal things about my life that I’ve never shared before. Everything that’s hard that we go through as human beings always ends up making us better in some way.”

Brown also revealed “a theme of redemption” for the show.

“Taking people on a journey through things that are uncomfortable and then creating that dissonance and then that tension and release is really the art of what we’re doing,” he explained. “I haven’t seen anything like what we’re doing there. So, it’s really exciting.”

Tickets for Zac Brown Band’s Love & Fear tour are now available to the public.