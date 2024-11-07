youtuber-andre-beadle-dead-at-25-after-crashing-bmw-during-street-race

Andre Beadle, a car influencer and YouTuber from New York, tragically lost his life in a street race when he crashed his modified BMW.

Videos by Suggest

Beadle, who went by “1Stockf30” on social media, was reportedly driving at a high speed eastbound on the Nassau Expressway near JFK Airport shortly after 1 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light post, according to the NYPD per The New York Post.

The 25-year-old was speeding in the left lane when he suddenly swerved across the road and crashed into a metal pole on the right shoulder.

The influencer, with over 233,000 followers on Instagram and 58,700 subscribers on YouTube, was ejected from his purple 2023 BMW M240.

Andre Beadle was killed in a street race when his BMW M240 crashed into a pole on a Queens expressway. (Image via Instagram / @1stockf30)

First responders swiftly transported Beadle to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the police.

Video reportedly shared on social media captured the moment Beadle lost control of his vehicle, veering off the road as bystanders looked on in horror at the wreckage. Police officers were observed at the crash site, inspecting debris, including a tire, beneath an overpass. Meanwhile, traffic continued to crawl in the aftermath of the incident.

Fans Flood Social Media to Pay Tribute to Andre Beadle

Per The Post, just two weeks before his tragic death, Beadle boasted about the high-octane speeds his car could achieve. In a video posted on his Instagram, his vehicle accelerated from 60 to 100 mph in a mere 3.08 seconds. It then went from 100 to 150 mph in an additional 2.97 seconds.

Fans flocked to social media to honor the young content creator.(Image via Instagram / @1stockf30)

Meanwhile, fans of the young influencer flooded his social media to pay tribute.

“Rest In Paradise To A Legend 🕊️🥺,” one fan wrote on his final Instagram post. “Longlive the B58king,” a second fan added. “He definitely made his mark on the car community fr , respect, RiP 💙,” a third fan offered.

A celebration of life for Beadle is scheduled for November 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Haffen Park in the Bronx. Loved ones invite mourners to bring balloons to honor the YouTuber’s memory.

As of Thursday morning, the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad was still conducting an investigation into the crash.