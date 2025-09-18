‘Young Sheldon’ Star Comes out as Non-Binary

A Young Sheldon star is living their authentic self as they publicly come out as non-binary.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Raegan Revord, who played Missy Cooper on Young Sheldon, revealed details about their personal journey to find their true self.

“It’s so cool because growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so cool, I see myself in you,’” Raegan said. “It’s so crazy to have that experience where I’m now that person and there might be a kid somewhere who’s like, ‘Oh my god, I see myself in you.'”

The 17-year-old actor further shared, “And that’s such an insane thing ’cause I was in that kid’s shoes at some point in my life.”

Raegan Revord attends the Premiere Of Warner Bros. 100th Episode Of “Young Sheldon” at Warner Bros. Studios on March 18, 2022, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Along with coming out non-binary, Revord also recently released their debut novel, Rules of Fake Girlfriends, which follows a college student who gets mixed up in a fake dating situation.

“A lot of people will doubt you because of your age, and a lot of people will not take you seriously,” Revord explained to PEOPLE in early September. “I had such a passion and such a love for this book and this story, and I thought it was so important to tell. And if that’s how you feel about being a writer, then you have enough.”

“When I was getting more into reading and broadening my horizons and reading stories and watching TV and stuff, there wasn’t a lot of queer representation,” Revord shared with Entertainment Tonight while speaking about the book.

The ‘Young Sheldon’ Star Has Addressed the Non-Binary Topic While Promoting Their New Book

Meanwhile, the Young Sheldon star also addressed the non-binary topic while promoting the book.

“I always wanted to write something people could see themselves in because I didn’t have that in books,” they also told Publishers’ Weekly.

The actor further shared that their favorite shows and graphic novels are Heartstopper because it shows queer love as such an “innocent thing,” which they find beautiful.

” I wanted to do something like that. In my book,” they continued. “It’s very much a found family kind of trope, and like in Heartstopper, everyone in the friend group is a little queer.”