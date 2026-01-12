Young Rockstar Dies After ‘Long Battle With His Mental Health’: Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin Was 26

A rock guitarist is dead, with his family attributing the death to his “battle with mental health” issues.

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, the guitarist of acclaimed rock group Black Midi, has died. His family did not outright say a cause of death, but their note of mental health issues, as well as similar comments from Rough Trade Records, has led many fans to believe Kwasniewski-Kelvin died by suicide.

Matthew Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health,” the family statement read. “A talented musician and a kind, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts. Matt was 26 years old.

“He will always be loved [heartbreak emoji] Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”

Rough Trade, who released all three Black Midi albums, added, “Rough Trade Records would like to extend deepest sympathy to the Kwasniewski-Kelvin family who have shared this statement on the tragic passing of founding black midi member Matt – an incredibly talented person who will be truly missed.

“If you are struggling with mental health issues please reach out to your loved ones or one of the range of charities such as Mind, CALM and Samaritans who provide services and someone to talk to in any time of need.”

Black Midi, which broke up sometime between December 2023 and August 2024, has not issued a statement on Kwasniewski-Kelvin’s death. The band also consisted of frontman Geordie Greep, bassist Cameron Picton and drummer Morgan Simpson.

A date of death was not made available as of press time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.