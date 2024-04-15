World’s Oldest Conjoined Twins, Lori and George Schappell, Dead at 62

Lori and George Schappell, conjoined twins who led colorful and separate lives, have passed away at age 62.

They both died on Sunday, April 7, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital due to undisclosed causes, as detailed in their obituaries by Leibensperger Funeral Homes.

At 62 years and 202 days old, Lori and George surpassed the age of the second-oldest female conjoined twins on record by nine years.

Born on September 18, 1961, Lori and George (originally named Dori) were twins with partially fused skulls. They shared crucial blood vessels and 30% of their brain tissue, specifically in the frontal and parietal lobes.

Lori and George Schappell were profiled in a 1997 documentary detailing their lives as conjoined twins. When asked if they would ever like to be separated, they implied that was something outsiders wanted for them.

“Would we be separated? Absolutely not. My theory is: why fix what is not broken?” George explained on the program, which can be seen below.

Despite Being Conjoined Twins With Limited Mobility, Lori and George Schappell Lived Colorful Lives

Though conjoined at the head, the twins exhibited distinct differences. Lori was physically able, whereas George, afflicted with spina bifida, was unable to walk. He utilized a wheelchair-like stool, which Lori kindly maneuvered for him.

George had a lucrative career as a country music singer, while Lori distinguished herself as a trophy-winning bowler. Lori also spent several years working in a hospital laundry during the 1990s, scheduling her work to accommodate George’s honky tonk gigs. George’s music career took them around the globe, with tours in countries such as Germany and Japan.

Needless to say, the duo was certainly outgoing. The twins even found themselves as guests on rowdy talk shows such as the Jerry Springer Show back in 2002.

Lori and George Schappell Made History Twice

In 2007, they made history as the world’s first conjoined twins of the same sex to identify as different genders. This milestone was reached when George began presenting as a man, following his revelation as transgender.

Previously, George adopted the name Reba. This was inspired by his idol Reba McEntire (he even sported fiery red locks while Lori remained a brunette), due to his disdain for the rhyming names he and Lori shared.

Lori and George Schappell were also candidly open about their living situation. The twins resided in a two-bedroom apartment in Pennsylvania, each having their own room and alternating nights between them. They aimed for independence, alternating their hobbies and effectively ‘zoning out’ in each other’s space.

They also took turns showering, utilizing the shower curtain as a partition—one bathing while the other waited outside the tub.

The twins surpassed medical predictions and became the oldest female conjoined twins in 2015, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The twins outlived Masha and Dasha Krivoshlyapova who died at 53.

Lori and George left behind their father, six brothers and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends who became like family.