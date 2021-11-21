Women Share The Most Ridiculously Trivial Reasons A Man Absolutely Lost It Over

Men have been blaming women’s emotions on their period since time immemorial. Yet, women are certainly not the only ones prone to dramatic outbursts. When men do the same thing, what’s their excuse?

Don’t worry, the folks of Reddit are on it. Women flooded the TwoXChromosomes subreddit to share the most absurd reasons men lost it. (Hint: it wasn’t because of their period.)

Because He Got A Free Pizza

“My boyfriend at the time and I were semi-long distance,” one user shared. “He told me on the phone he had a cold and had no food in the house.”

The user decided to treat their beau remotely by ordering his favorite pizza from his favorite place. “I paid for it online, so he didn’t have to tip or pay the delivery guy.”

“He was really angry at me. Like, actually angry at me for ordering him his fave pizza. Full-on tantrum. Still not sure why, but he didn’t want to talk to me and sulked for a few days.”

Because He Choked On Some Broccoli

Speaking of food-related tantrums, another Reddit user experienced a similar meltdown by way of broccoli. “I offered my ex a piece of broccoli because I’d made a little plate of veggies to munch on,” the commenter begins.

“He accidentally inhaled a bit, then choked on it. And after he collected himself, he got super angry because now he’s gonna get lung cancer. And it’ll be all my fault.”



I feel like this goes without saying. But just in case the broccoli beau is reading this: you cannot get lung cancer from eating a piece of broccoli.

Because He Got The Hiccups

“My ex got the hiccups,” another Reddit user writes. He “proceeded to throw a tantrum, screaming obscenities, and throwing himself against the wall.”

The user says he “refused water” or any other home remedies. “BUT I couldn’t laugh at his reaction because he started screaming at me. He followed me room to room, upset at the hiccups and also because ‘I wasn’t taking his pain seriously.’”



Maybe, just maybe, he should’ve held his breath a little longer. At least that way, he could spare his partner from his tirades for a few extra seconds.

Because He Had Food In His Teeth

There are plenty of cringey posts on this subreddit, but one user’s story takes the cake. They cooked their boyfriend breakfast, who then went to work with a bit of food stuck in his teeth.

“Ex accused me of planning that he would have food stuck in his teeth when he went to work because I meant to humiliate him. Cycle through: screaming, crying, threatening, staring down, spitting, standing over me.”

His tantrum also included sweeping the user’s legs out from under them “and then getting on top of me and humping violently.” He wept, threw knives, lifted and dropped the couch, and choked a stuffed animal while screaming in its face.

You know… like normal people do when they have a bit of pepper stuck in their teeth.

Hilarious and absurd scenarios aside, intense emotional and physical outbursts are not normal. If your partner threatens your safety or wellbeing, seek help immediately.

Otherwise, maybe it’s time for these boys to take a couple of Midol and have a nap.