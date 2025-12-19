Will Brad Pitt Return for an ‘F1’ Sequel?

Hollywood and motor sport fans are buzzing with questions about the future of F1: The Movie. Whether leading star Brad Pitt will return for a sequel is the big question, however.

Released in June 2025, F1 saw Pitt portray Sonny Hayes, a legendary former Formula One driver. He was coaxed out of retirement to mentor a rising rookie and help an underdog team make its mark in the world championship. The film quickly became one of Pitt’s most successful projects, topping streaming charts and drawing strong box office returns.

While makers have not confirmed a sequel officially, discussions are underway. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer acknowledged early talks about following up the first film with another chapter.

Director Joseph Kosinski, who guided the first movie, has also expressed enthusiasm about revisiting the world of F1. Kosinski told Deadline he “would love” to tell more of Sonny Hayes’ story and explore what more might lie ahead for the APXGP team at the center of the original film.

“I would love to be able to tell another chapter in that story and it’s something we just started kinda dreaming about and it’s fun to be in this stage of imagining what that might be,” he said. “I personally would love to see what other adventures Sonny Hayes has in his future. I’d love to see what’s happened with the APXGP team and Joshua Pearce, and see how his career goes.”

So… Will Brad Pitt Return For Any ‘F1’ Sequel?

It remains unclear whether Pitt has signed on for a second installment. Studio sources have indicated that Apple Original Films, which financed the first movie, is considering next steps, but decisions about cast returns and narrative direction remain in early stages.

Fans and industry observers alike have speculated on potential directions for a sequel. Thought of continuing Hayes’ personal arc to expanding the story around younger racers introduced in the first film have circulated. However, until formal announcements come from the studio or Pitt’s representatives, concrete plans are not yet public.