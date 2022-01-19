Why Liz Wheeler Probably Won’t Replace Meghan McCain On ‘The View’

The View has always functioned with a slew of voices across the political spectrum. With Meghan McCain gone, there’s an opening for a new young conservative woman on the panel. Liz Wheeler is a popular choice, but there’s one big reason why she probably won’t get the gig.

Wheeler Says They’re Interested

Wheeler has quickly become a popular conservative voice at a fairly young age. A peer of Ben Shapiro, she hosted Tipping Point with Liz Wheeler on One America News Network for five years. She left the controversial network in 2020 to focus on podcasting.

Per the New York Post, Wheeler has had conversations with The View to become their new conservative voice. ABC is looking for someone who is palatable for liberals but will appeal to conservative women. Wheeler’s got a resume and would be immediately recognizable to this demographic. “They said they were impressed with my video podcast The Liz Wheeler Show and my voice,” Wheeler says.

She’s not the network’s top choice. One insider says, “their dream host is Condoleezza Rice.” Wheeler is considerably more right-leaning than McCain and would have a far more favorable view of Donald Trump than McCain ever did. On her way out the door, McCain personally suggested Wheeler take her place. She’s now had multiple rounds of interviews.

May Be Too Controversial

There’s one pretty major hurdle for Wheeler: her vaccination status. The View has just returned to the studio, and Wheeler’s unapologetic anti-vaccination stance might mean its best to stay away. She infamously, and incorrectly according to Facebook and PolitiFact, called Dr. AnthonyFauci a liar. These incidents aren’t in the past either, for she continues to support former Fear Factor host Joe Rogan amid his COVID-19 scandal.

Here’s an idea for the left: if you disagree with @JoeRogan & his guests, SHOW MEDICAL EVIDENCE that he’s wrong instead of trying to cancel him. Oh wait… you can’t, because he’s right and the American people know it. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 15, 2022

Wheeler insists that she is not vaccinated. Her rhetoric is frequently explicitly targeting vaccination requirements. It’s likely that ABC, a subsidiary of Disney, may not want an unvaccinated person to be the face of one of their core programs.

I dare Joe Biden to come to my door trying to vaccinate me. I DARE him.



What I will do if Biden’s vaccine “strike force” knocks on my door…https://t.co/uxym97uLPG — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 8, 2021

There’s A Precedent

It was only one month ago when Ingo Rademacher was let go from General Hospital over his refusal to get vaccinated. That was ABC as well, and he’s taking them to court over it.

It’s possible Wheeler is secretly vaccinated. Perhaps she would be willing to do so for the sake of a life-changing gig. Only time will tell what happens to McCain’s vacant seat. Without a vaccine card, Wheeler is at a disadvantage.

More Trending News

Who Is Ginger Luckey, Controversial Florida Republican Matt Gaetz’s Wife

Burt Reynolds Epic Revenge Against The National Enquirer Involved A Helicopter And Horse Manure

Who Is Riley Roberts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Longtime Partner Who She Met In College