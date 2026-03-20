Whoopi Goldberg Explains What Her Sex Life Is Like After Three Divorces

Whoopi Goldberg has already told everyone far too much about her personal life and intimacies. But there might be people out there, also three divorces down, who relate to the actress and her… needs.

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Speaking on the March 18 episode of The View, Goldberg said she now embraces a single lifestyle centered on independence and casual encounters. The 70-year-old explained that her sex life currently consists of what she described as “hit-and-runs,” adding that she engages in them only when she feels she needs it.

This conversation rose after a conversation about a recent Cosmopolitan essay surfaced. In the essay, a woman in a happy and long-term relationship laments over her past, missing her single days, when she could spontaneously have flings and nights out.

Jumping on this, as if to flex on the woman, Whoopi Goldberg explained that her current situation isn’t a far cry from what the woman is missing.

“I bar hop, I go hang,” she said. Co-host Joy Behar asked Goldberg if she missed that part of her life as though she’s not still living it. “I am single,” the 70-year-old said.

“I do hit-and-runs when I need it, but I am not married to anybody [and] I don’t have responsibilities.”

Whoopi Goldberg Has Always Been Transparent About Her Sex Life

If you were interested in Whoopi Goldberg’s sex life for whatever reason, then you’ve always been pretty well-informed.

This recent illumination is one of many over the years.

Whoopi Goldberg has been married three times. She was wed to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979, then to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and finally to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.

Previously, Goldberg discussed that it was never the intimacy that was the problem, but having fun. Instead, she said the relationships lacked enjoyment. She once said, “I was always having great sex, I just wasn’t having any fun.”

Goldberg has consistently argued that long-term relationships are not for everyone. It seems like she’s more of a hit-and-run person than a heist person, if you know what I mean.