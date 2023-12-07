What’s The Deal With The Cats On Taylor Swift’s ‘Time’ Cover?

In a year filled with Taylor Swift’s remarkable achievements, she has now concluded 2023 on a high note by clinching Time magazine’s coveted Person of the Year title. While Swift’s musical prowess has garnered widespread acclaim, her love for feline friends also takes center stage in her life.

Swift shares her home with three beloved cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Not just pets, these feline companions hold a special place in Swift’s heart, evident in her enthusiastic social media shares.

Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Yea-



Me: Can I bring my cat. https://t.co/SOhkYKSTwG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2023

In a 2019 interview with Time, as reported by Indy100, Swift explained, “I have cats. I’m obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this.”

Meet Taylor Swift’s Furry Friends

Meredith Grey, named after the iconic Grey’s Anatomy character, made her debut in Swift’s life in 2011. The Scottish Fold quickly became a sensation, gracing Swift’s Instagram and even making cameo appearances in Deadpool 2 and the music video for “ME!”

Olivia Benson, a fellow Scottish Fold, joined Swift’s cat family in 2014, named after the character in Law & Order: SVU played by Mariska Hargitay. Olivia, too, has shared the spotlight in various media projects alongside Swift and has garnered attention for her adorable antics.

The latest addition to Swift’s feline trio is Benjamin Button, a Ragdoll adopted in 2019. Benjamin initially appeared in the “ME!” music video alongside Meredith and Olivia before winning Swift’s heart on the set. The story of their meeting, shared by Swift on Instagram Live, reflects the instant connection that led to Benjamin finding a forever home with the pop sensation.

Beyond the realms of music and fame, Taylor Swift’s affection for her feline companions remains a heartwarming aspect of her life, offering fans a glimpse into the softer side of the global icon. As she basks in the glory of being named Person of the Year, Swift’s love for her cats continues to be an important aspect of her life.