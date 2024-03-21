Wendy Williams’ Son Threatened With Eviction From Upscale Miami Apartment

Days after Wendy Williams was hit with a federal tax lien on her New York City condo for owing $500,000 in unpaid taxes, her son was threatened with eviction from his upscale Miami apartment.

According to Page Six, Kevin Hunter Jr. received the eviction notice after failing to pay his February 2024 rent. Court documents reveal that he owes more than $4,300 in back rent. The filing was done at the end of last month.

The documents also included a copy of Hunter’s lease, which started on Sept. 15, 2023. It shows that he is obligated to pay $3,713 per month in rent. He paid more than $7,000 for a security deposit.

However, in separate court documents, which were filed on March 5, the cause against Wendy Williams’ son was dismissed. It seems as though he settled the debt.

This reportedly isn’t the first time that Hunter was threatened with eviction. In 2022, he faced eviction from his former Miami apartment, which was worth $2 million.

Court documents show that Wendy Williams paid $100,000 up-front for the first year of her son’s lease at that apartment.

However, at the time, Hunter stated that he was unable to pay rent due to his mother’s “health issues.”

Wendy Williams’ Son Recently Stated Her Dementia Was ‘Alcohol-Induced’

Not long after Wendy Williams’ dementia diagnosis was announced, her son revealed that her illness was alcohol-induced.

In the Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams? Kevin Hunter Jr. stated that his mother’s medical team “basically said” it was alcohol-induced. “Because she was drinking so much,” he pointed out. “It was starting to affect her headspace and her brain. So I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

In a statement, Williams’ announced she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration,” the statement reads. “Not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy. But to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

Wendy Williams’ team did add that she has maintained her “trademark” sense of humor. She is also receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”

Williams previously spoke about her struggles with addiction. She was living in a sober home back in 2019. “I want you to know more of the story,” Williams said at the time. She noted she was working with a 24-hour sober coach. “So this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it.”