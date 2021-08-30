Van Jones Finally Breaks Silence On Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Ever since Kim Kardashian filed paperwork to divorce her estranged husband Kanye West, the tabloids have been going into overdrive trying to predict who the reality star-turned-business mogul will date next. One name that keeps popping up in her list of potential suitors has been CNN analyst Van Jones. Though Jones has previously remained tight-lipped about his alleged romance with Kardashian, he recently came clean about what he really thinks about the rumors.

Are Kim Kardashian, Van Jones Dating?

Rumors that Kim Kardashian and Van Jones were dating on the low have been circulating for months now. We first encountered the rumored romance before Kardashian had even filed to divorce Kanye West. Back in January, we reached out to Kardashian’s rep for answers about her relationship status with Jones and were told there was “absolutely no truth” to the rumors. The two were apparently just friends who shared a passion for prison reform.

Despite the denial, the tabloids insisted that the two were seeing each other, and for more than just prison reform. The rumors have gotten so out of hand, that more recent stories claim the two have already broken up, and that it was Jones who did the dumping. Now, when the rumors have finally begun calming down, Van Jones has finally decided to address them.

Jones Finally Addresses Months-Old Rumors

Page Six caught Jones at the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40-40 club over the weekend and asked him point-blank about his alleged romance with Kardashian and they must have caught the CNN commentator in a talkative mood. “I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd,” Jones told the outlet, clearly not feeling the need to hold back any longer.

He went on to insist that it was an “it’s me, not you,” situation. “It was flattering for me,” Jones said before he humorously added, “but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.” It’s probably in both Jones and Kardashian’s best interest to nip these romantic rumblings in the bud as precisely as possible. After all, the two work together on Jones’ criminal justice reform organization, where Kardashian is an apprentice.

Just Friendly Colleagues

In May, Jones spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show about how Kardashian was doing and couldn’t praise the reality star and mom-of-four enough. “I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already one of the best advocates that we have for criminal justice,” Jones said of Kardashian. Between her legal studies, various businesses, and raising her four young children, Kardashian may not have the energy or time to date, even if it’s someone she clearly respects as much as Jones.