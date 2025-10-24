Trump Terminates Trade Talks With Canada Over Ronald Reagan Tariffs Ad

Trade talks have stalled between America and Canada over an anti-tariff ad campaign featuring Ronald Reagan, President Donald Trump confirmed. The president announced abruptly that he was calling off the negotiations.

Taking to social media, Trump blasted the ad campaign as fake. The campaign was funded by Ontario and features former President Ronald Reagan‘s voice.

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump wrote.

He continued, “The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts.”

Trump made his opinion on the matter very known. Due to the ad campaign, the president called off trade talks.

“TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A,” Trump said. “Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump Pauses Trade Talks With Canada

This comes after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the ad campaign last week. He plans to air the Reagan ad on various news channels in the US. It features “selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan delivering his ‘Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade,’ dated April 25, 1987.”

It comes after Trump imposed a 35% tariff on Canada. The tariffs will be reviewed by the Supreme Court in the coming weeks. However, Ford hopes that the ads will sway public favor.

“Using every tool we have, we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together,” Ford said.

However, the Reagan Foundation says that the ad misrepresents what the former president was actually saying.

“The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks,” the statement continued. “The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.”