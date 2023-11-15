Travis Barker Slammed After Daughter, Alabama Dances In Revealing Dress On TikTok

Fans found her dress way too “grown-up.”

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is being bashed by critics after his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted a rather provocative video of herself flaunting a “barely there” dress.

TikTok

In the TikTok video, Alabama could be seen flaunting her body in the figure-hugging brown print dress with thin straps and almost nonexistent neckline. She lipped synced to “Lovin’ On Me” by Jack Harlow while bobbing to the beat. The teen also wore a flawless face of make-up and necklaces with a pair of earrings to compliment the look.

Some fans were quick to hype the internet personality, but other critics were not impressed. In fact, many fans were upset that her father would allow her to be so careless on the internet claiming that the outfit was “inappropriate” because she is still, very much so, a child.

“You are too young to be flaunting your s**t on social media. Parent fail,” said one comment on the video.

“Yeah no,” commented another user, “She looks pretty or whatev, but she’s literally still a child at 17.”

“Where are your parents?” asked one user.

Well, Travis Barker, 47, and Kourtney Kardashian, 44, recently welcomed their son, into the world. The two have been married since May 2022 and soon after announced they were pregnant in June 2022.

Instagram

The two have a total of six children between them. Kardashian shares Reign Aston, 8, Mason Dash, 13, and her daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with her ex, Scott Disick.

Alabama is among Barker’s shared children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, alongside his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who is 24, and his son Landon, who is 20.

In a recent story, fans roasted the proud father to be when he posted a TikTok of him drumming next to his wife while she was in labor.

The drummer has not commented on his daughter’s video at this time. This wouldn’t be Alabama’s first time sharing a social media post that left fans raising a brow.

Back in September, the influencer and her friend posted a video of them dancing while “making it rain” all over themselves.

Alabama could be seen wearing a black corset top and patchwork pants.

TikTok

It was a rather pointless video that many teenagers tend to share for clout, attention or both. Still, many fans did not have good things to say about the video.

One user commented: “Shame on travis for allowing this.”

“Bro where are your parents. Kardashian where getting classier but with this included ain’t no way,” another comment said.

Would you be okay with your daughter posting videos like these?