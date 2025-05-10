Tourist’s Last Eerie Texts Before Being Abducted, Beaten, And Left Dying In A Coma

A Colombian tourist identified as Ivonne Daniela Latorre tragically died in El Cairo, Egypt, after attending a music festival. Chillingly, Latorre sent some disturbing messages before her death, saying that people were trying to kidnap her, urging her family members to call authorities.

According to a Colombian media outlet, El Colombiano, the eerie messages were sent on April 27, a day after the second day of the renowned Zamna Musica Festival, held at the Giza pyramids. Reportedly, Latorre traveled to the festival alongside fellow Colombian Estefanía Bedoya.

As reported by the outlet, both women were approached by three individuals and invited to an after-party. According to Infobae, videos show Latorre partying moments before sending the texts. Latorre’s friend, Angy Giraldo, revealed what the texts said on a TikTok video, alongside many important details surrounding Latorre’s death.

“They want to do something to us, they want to kidnap us,” the first alarming text read, with Latorre sending a location.

“Please come with the police, please, more and more cars are arriving. Please come urgently,” Latorre insisted.

The final text read, “If something happens to me, it was this girl.”

Death And Somber Details

On April 27, Latorre went missing, having sent the message above. After days of insisting, Bedoya finally confirmed to Latorre’s family that Latorre was in serious condition at a hospital and was in a coma.

Days later, on Sunday, May 4, Ivonne Daniela Latorre succumbed to her injuries, having suffered multiple fractures on her body. At the time, Latorre’s family was raising funds to travel to see Latorre.

Giraldo revealed that the women referred to two of the individuals as the “Doctor” and the “Serbian.” The third one was a woman who goes by the name of Miss Escobar, but her real name is Jessi Moreno. Reportedly, Latorre sent a message to a friend in Barcelona, sending over Moreno’s Instagram page, saying, “If something happens to me, it was this girl.”

Giraldo and Latorre’s cousin, Alexandra Marín Latorre, have raised questions regarding Bedoya. According to Geraldo, Bedoya arrived at her hotel without a scratch, was asking for restaurant recommendations while Latorre remained at a local hospital, and even gave conflicting stories on how Latorre became injured.

“She tells a story, but there are many things we don’t understand,” Marín told El Colombiano. “She shows up without a scratch, saying she was just paranoid, but there are many questions and things we don’t know (…) there are many versions. We don’t know the causes, we don’t know what really happened, because in Cairo they’re not giving us a clear report.”

The case has raised many questions, and local police are currently investigating Latorre’s death. However, Latorre’s family has encountered little support on behalf of local authorities. They are currently raising funds to bring her body back to her home country.