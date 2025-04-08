2 Dead After Crane Collapses at Music Festival

Mexico’s AXE Ceremonia Festival was forced to shut down after a fatal crane accident killed two people over the weekend.

USA Today reported that the tragic accident occurred on Saturday, Apr. 5. The festival kicked off that same day at Parque Bicentenario.

Officials confirmed the music festival cancellation hours after the crane accident.

“With profound sadness, we confirm the death of the two individuals, who were injured in the incident that occurred [yesterday],” the statement reads. “This loss hurts us immensely.”

The mayor’s office of Miguel Hidalgo, the borough where Parque Bicentenario is located, further announced that suspension seals were placed at the music festival’s entrance in collaboration with the Institute of Administrative Verification.

The borough’s government and legal affairs, and civil protection departments were also involved.

The Victims of the Music Festival Crane Accident Were Identified As a Pair of Male and Female Photographers

Multiple media outlets further revealed that the two people killed in the crane collapse were a pair of male and female photographers. The crane, which was described as a “decorative piece,” collapsed during the music festival due to a gust of wind.

The photographers were transported to nearby Dr. Rubén Leñero General Hospital following the accident. Each was diagnosed with cranioencephalic trauma and various fractures. Although there were attempts to resuscitate, both arrived at the hospital with no vital signs.

They were later identified as Berenice Giles and Miguel Hernández. The music outlet Mr. Indie, where the photographers were employed, confirmed the news on social media.

“From our space, we want to honor their devotion,” Mr. Indie’s statement reads. “Their love for music and photography, and their commitment to this project that was also theirs.”

The music festival organizations further stated they have been in contact with the victims’ families to “accompany them in this very difficult moment.”

“The safety of our community has always been our priority,” the officials added. “And we maintain, as from the first moment, a close collaboration and total openness with authorities.”