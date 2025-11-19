tori-kelly-gives-birth-to-baby-boy

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly is a mom for the first time, recently welcoming a new baby boy.

The 32-year-old welcomed her son, Zayden Michael Murillo, on Nov. 11 with her husband, André Murillo. She shared the happy news on Instagram in a joint post. The singer gave fans a glimpse of her newborn, sharing a photo of his tiny feet and another of him resting next to their family dogs, which gazed on adoringly.

“Zayden Michael Murillo. 11.11.25. We love you so much, sweet boy,” the “Nobody Love” singer and former pro basketball player wrote in the joint caption.

Of course, Kelly’s famous friends were quick to share their excitement over the new baby in the comments section.

“11.11 is just perfect and so is he and you and all of it,” English singer Jessie J gushed. “MY MISICAL GOD CHILD IS HERE!” singer India Arie exclaimed. “The baby w the fur babies!!!!!!!!! Congratulations, fam,” “Baby It’s You” singer Joanna “JoJo” Levesque chimed in.

“Congrats, Tori,” a much more subdued Jazmine Sullivan added.

Tori Kelly Announced Her Upcoming Baby Via a YouTube Reveal Over the Summer

Kelly announced her pregnancy on July 9 while singing an unreleased song. She and André, her husband since 2018, held hands and kissed during the announcement.“Passed every test / Boxes checked,” the singer declared in the YouTube video. “I’m ready for what comes next / Let’s make a baby.”

Tori Kelly performs back in March. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Not exactly subtle, but fans loved it! The comments section was filled with fans cheering on Kelly for deciding to bring a baby into the world.

“That baby gon be BLESSED being able to hear nightly lullabies from the greatest vocalist of this generation,” one top comment read. “Hands down the best pregnancy reveal! You killed that! Congrats mama! You deserve the world and more,” a second fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans were hoping the tune could be expanded itno a full fledged track…

“All I know is…. she better release a longer version of this!!!” one fan insisted.